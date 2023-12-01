Lap of honour around The Dell for Kingussie shinty player Calum MacKintosh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Lap of honour around The Dell for Kingussie shinty player Calum MacKintosh

Calum MacKintosh died suddenly earlier this month leaving the world of shinty heartbroken.

By Ross Hempseed
Kingussie Camanachd Club shinty player Calum MacKintosh with his parents. Image: Kingussie Camanachd Club/Facebook.
Kingussie Camanachd Club shinty player Calum MacKintosh with his parents. Image: Kingussie Camanachd Club/Facebook.

Shinty players will gather at Kingussie Shinty Club to bid a final farewell to one of their own, Calum MacKintosh, who died earlier this month.

The rising Shinty star was just 20 years old when he died of suspected heart failure in Edinburgh.

Mr MacKintosh had been a current player for the Kingussie Shinty Club but had also played for several other Highland teams.

Clubs and players remembered him fondly for “his huge sense of fun and love of life” and was known as “one of life’s genuinely nice people”.

He had been part of a multi-award-winning Shinty squad and would have been named Young Player of the Year for 2023.

Following his death, tributes poured in, including a fitting tribute laid on The Dell, or Shinty pitch at the Kingussie Club, by his heartbroken teammates.

This included flowers, a Shinty stick and Mr MacKintosh’s personalised shirt with the number six on it.

tribute to Kingussie Camanachd Club Kingussie shinty player Calum MacKintosh
Kingussie Camanachd Club laid out flowers on their home field The Dell in tribute to Calum MacKintosh. Image: Kingussie Camanachd Club.

Mr MacKintosh leaves behind his parents, Ann and Iain and brothers Alan and Ewan.

His funeral is due to take place on Friday, December 8, in Grantown-on-Spey.

Beforehand players are encouraged to turn out at The Dell in Kingussie where Mr MacKintosh’s funeral cortege will make a lap on the pitch in tribute to the young Shinty star.

The event will take place at 9am and also feature a Guard of Honour by past and present Shinty players who wish to say goodbye to one of their own.

Clubs that have been invited to take part include Newtonmore Camanachd Club, Strathspey Camanachd, Badenoch Ladies Shinty Club, Kincraig Shinty Club, Napier University Rugby Union, Edinburgh University Shinty Club, Cromdale Football Club, and Highland Rugby Football Club.

Kingussie shinty star who always ‘had the biggest smile on his face’ dies aged 19

