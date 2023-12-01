Lap of honour around The Dell for Kingussie shinty player Calum MacKintosh

Shinty players will gather at Kingussie Shinty Club to bid a final farewell to one of their own, Calum MacKintosh, who died earlier this month.

The rising Shinty star was just 20 years old when he died of suspected heart failure in Edinburgh.

Mr MacKintosh had been a current player for the Kingussie Shinty Club but had also played for several other Highland teams.

Clubs and players remembered him fondly for “his huge sense of fun and love of life” and was known as “one of life’s genuinely nice people”.

He had been part of a multi-award-winning Shinty squad and would have been named Young Player of the Year for 2023.

Following his death, tributes poured in, including a fitting tribute laid on The Dell, or Shinty pitch at the Kingussie Club, by his heartbroken teammates.

This included flowers, a Shinty stick and Mr MacKintosh’s personalised shirt with the number six on it.

Mr MacKintosh leaves behind his parents, Ann and Iain and brothers Alan and Ewan.

His funeral is due to take place on Friday, December 8, in Grantown-on-Spey.

Beforehand players are encouraged to turn out at The Dell in Kingussie where Mr MacKintosh’s funeral cortege will make a lap on the pitch in tribute to the young Shinty star.

The event will take place at 9am and also feature a Guard of Honour by past and present Shinty players who wish to say goodbye to one of their own.

Clubs that have been invited to take part include Newtonmore Camanachd Club, Strathspey Camanachd, Badenoch Ladies Shinty Club, Kincraig Shinty Club, Napier University Rugby Union, Edinburgh University Shinty Club, Cromdale Football Club, and Highland Rugby Football Club.