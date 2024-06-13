Shinty sides depleted this weekend as players head to Germany for Euro 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty sides depleted this weekend as players head to Germany for Euro 2024

A number of teams will be missing key men for this Saturday's fixtures.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty clubs will see their resources stretched over the next fortnight as several prominent players are in Germany to cheer on Scotland in Euro 2024.

First to enlist with the Tartan Army are Lovat trio Lewis Tawse, Duncan Davidson and Joe Embleton and they miss the Mowi Premiership trip to Kinlochshiel.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “We’re without Lewis, Duncan and Joe who are all at the football. Marc MacLachlan is also missing but for a different reason as he is in Dubai on holiday.

“Martin Mainland returns after his one-game ban which is a boost as he’s had a great season so far.”

Duncan ‘DA’ MacRae is another Tartan Army foot soldier, the Kinlochshiel representative at the Euros, and their boss Willie MacRae feels his side has benefited from not having a fixture last weekend.

He said: “The week off has allowed Keith MacRae and John MacRae time to shake off injuries and both are available to start what should be a good game.”

MacDonald misses out again

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid has selection issues ahead of Lochaber’s visit.

He said: “It’s definitely going to be challenging over the next few weeks.

“We lost Ben Macdonald to work against Glenurquhart last week and to the football in Germany this week.

“Ben’s a big loss as he has been excellent during the first half of the season. Russell MacKenzie (holiday) and Ruaridh MacKinnon (work) are unavailable from last week’s squad alongside long-term injury absentees Connor McGregor and Callum MacKinnon. Kevin Bartlett picked up a knock and is doubtful.

“It looks like it will be even more challenging the following week, so we’ll put our faith in our young players to step up to the first team to and try to keep the momentum from the last couple of weeks going.”

Lochaber’s Ryan Johnstone serves a one-game ban for a disciplinary points accumulation whilst teammate Max Campbell is still suspended.

Skye duo John Gillies and Willie MacKinnon have also made the trip to Germany and miss the league fixture at Newtonmore.

With Ross Gordon still injured, Ruaraidh Macleod is onshore and makes a welcome return.

More’s Steven Macdonald finally completes his four-match suspension, a ban which dates back to a red card against Lovat on May 4.

Full back Rory Kennedy is making progress after suffering a fractured arm four weeks ago and he could yet be a surprise inclusion in what is the hosts first game for three weeks.

With players also at the Euros, Kingussie, Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd have all opted to take their designated free Saturday and Glenurquhart are left without a fixture.

Robert Mabon (Kingussie) battles for the ball with Steven Macdonald (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson.

Kilmallie and Inverary up for the cup

In the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals, Kilmallie meet Inveraray at the Canal Parks.

Kilmallie have been hit with the news that the influential Innes Blackhall has landed a four-game ban following his red card against Inveraray when the sides met a fortnight ago.

Inveraray’s Ruaraidh Graham suffered a knee injury in that game which may well rule him out for the rest of the season.

Kilmory’s Craig Taylor misses his side’s journey north to Inverness as he completes a two-game suspension. Inverness player Arran MacMaster is free of his one-game ban.

Fort William can close the gap on Mowi National Division leaders Beauly when they play bottom side Bute at the Meadows.

The Fort, who will check on Sean Maclellan, performed well in last week’s cottages.com MacTavish Cup final defeat to Kingussie and co-manager Alan Knox said: “Overall, the players and management learned a lot from the experience, and we need to build on that going forward.”

Bute’s Scott Harvey is free of suspension.

Holders Skye travel to Inverness in the Women’s Camanachd Association’s Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup quarter-finals.

The sides met in the league last weekend when Caitlin Maclean’s double gave Skye a narrow 2-1 win. 2023 runners up Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Kinlochshiel. Badenoch host Dunadd whilst Glenurquhart welcome Lochaber.

