Shinty: Oban Camanachd face Celtic Society Cup final without banned boss Gareth Evans

The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final brings together giants Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic this weekend.

Oban Camanachd are holders and are determined to retain the trophy.

However, they’ll have to do so without manager Gareth Evans, who has been given a three-match suspension following his red card against Lochaber last week.

The ban means he will also be in the Mossfield stand for the meetings with Lochaber in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and Skye Camanachd in the Mowi Premiership.

Evans said: “We’ll have the boys well-prepared, and Iain ‘Scally’ MacMillan has been over the course before and is more than capable of looking after the boys from the touchline.”

The Oban side are without injured full-back Scott Mckillop, and Evans added: “We’ll miss big Scott in defence. He suffered a damaged MCL (medial cruciate ligament) against Lochaber and will be out for 4 weeks minimum.

“Alexander MacDonald is on holiday, but we’re fine otherwise.

“Winning the Celtic Society is always considered a minimum requirement at Oban Camanachd – but we know it’s never easy against Kyles.”

Kyles’ injury headache clears up ahead of final

Kyles Athletic’s long injury list has eased ahead of the cup final at at Peterson Park, Yoker.

They welcome influential defender Andrew King back from suspension.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Kyles has a good history in the Celtic Society, and we’re disappointed not to reach the final as often as we probably should have over the last few years.

“You’re always expected to win a trophy at Kyles, and this is our last chance this year.

“We played Oban Camanachd a few weeks ago and I was impressed by the movement and sharpness of their forward line.

“They are always good in defence with Daniel Sloss one of the best man-markers in the game – but we feel we can match them with a fully fit squad.”

Match referee Willie MacDonald will receive the coveted Jack Asher Memorial Whistle, while the prestigious Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal will be awarded to the man of the match.

Throw-up is at 4.05pm and the final will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

Meanwhile, Oban Camanachd under-17 and Glasgow Mid Argyll under-17 contest the MacQuisten Cup final at 12.30pm.

Other shinty cup action

Elsewhere, both north Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final ties take place, with Kingussie hosting Kinlochshiel.

Kings manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’ll have Cammie Bremner back from suspension and I’m hopeful Thomas Borthwick is injury-free, too.

“Liam Borthwick felt his Achilles towards the end of Saturday’s game against Glenurquhart, so we’ll see how he is at training.”

Shiel’s Keith MacRae returns to the starting line-up after being rested against Skye last week.

Their manager Willie MacRae said: “This is our cup final, we’re out of the other cups so it’s make-or-break as far as this season goes. David Falconer got 10 minutes last week, so I’ve decisions to make as I have a full squad to choose from.

Lochaber’s Max Campbell is free of his three-game suspension for their tie with Lovat.

However, Ryan Johnstone begins his own three-match ban following his red card against Oban Camanachd last week.

Lovat’s Marin Mainland serves the second game of his three-match ban.

However, Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay return after being rested against Caberfeidh last week.

There could also be a place for Fraser Heath, who started against Cabers, while Greg Matheson is nearing a return.

The tie is the first part of a massive double-header for Lovat – who host Skye in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals next week.

Fort William and Beauly occupy the top two positions in the Mowi National Division, and they go head-to-head in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

WCA Mowi National Division leaders Badenoch’s 100% record will be put to the test against second-placed Skye Camanachd in Portree.

Four-goal Megan Ralph helped Badenoch beat the Islanders 6-0 earlier in the season – Skye’s only reverse.

The sides have also been drawn together in the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup semi-finals, with Kinlochshiel meeting Lochaber in the other tie.