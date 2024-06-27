Shinty: Oban Camanachd face Celtic Society Cup final without banned boss Gareth Evans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Oban Camanachd face Celtic Society Cup final without banned boss Gareth Evans

Oban face Kyles Athletic in the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup showpiece on Saturday.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans receives a red card from referee Robert Baxter against Lochaber. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans receives a red card from referee Robert Baxter against Lochaber. Image: Neil G Paterson.

The Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup final brings together giants Oban Camanachd and Kyles Athletic this weekend.

Oban Camanachd are holders and are determined to retain the trophy.

However, they’ll have to do so without manager Gareth Evans, who has been given a three-match suspension following his red card against Lochaber last week.

The ban means he will also be in the Mossfield stand for the meetings with Lochaber in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup and Skye Camanachd in the Mowi Premiership.

Evans said: “We’ll have the boys well-prepared, and Iain ‘Scally’ MacMillan has been over the course before and is more than capable of looking after the boys from the touchline.”

The Oban side are without injured full-back Scott Mckillop, and Evans added: “We’ll miss big Scott in defence. He suffered a damaged MCL (medial cruciate ligament) against Lochaber and will be out for 4 weeks minimum.

“Alexander MacDonald is on holiday, but we’re fine otherwise.

“Winning the Celtic Society is always considered a minimum requirement at Oban Camanachd – but we know it’s never easy against Kyles.”

Kyles’ injury headache clears up ahead of final

Kyles Athletic’s long injury list has eased ahead of the cup final at at Peterson Park, Yoker.

They welcome influential defender Andrew King back from suspension.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Kyles has a good history in the Celtic Society, and we’re disappointed not to reach the final as often as we probably should have over the last few years.

“You’re always expected to win a trophy at Kyles, and this is our last chance this year.

“We played Oban Camanachd a few weeks ago and I was impressed by the movement and sharpness of their forward line.

“They are always good in defence with Daniel Sloss one of the best man-markers in the game – but we feel we can match them with a fully fit squad.”

Andrew King in action for Kyles Athletic. Glenurquhart v Kyles Athletic in the Mowi Premiership, played at Blairbeg, Drumnadrochit. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Match referee Willie MacDonald will receive the coveted Jack Asher Memorial Whistle, while the prestigious Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal will be awarded to the man of the match.

Throw-up is at 4.05pm and the final will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

Meanwhile, Oban Camanachd under-17 and Glasgow Mid Argyll under-17 contest the MacQuisten Cup final at 12.30pm.

Other shinty cup action

Elsewhere, both north Artemis Macaulay Cup quarter-final ties take place, with Kingussie hosting Kinlochshiel.

Kings manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’ll have Cammie Bremner back from suspension and I’m hopeful Thomas Borthwick is injury-free, too.

“Liam Borthwick felt his Achilles towards the end of Saturday’s game against Glenurquhart, so we’ll see how he is at training.”

Shiel’s Keith MacRae returns to the starting line-up after being rested against Skye last week.

Their manager Willie MacRae said: “This is our cup final, we’re out of the other cups so it’s make-or-break as far as this season goes. David Falconer got 10 minutes last week, so I’ve decisions to make as I have a full squad to choose from.

Lochaber’s Max Campbell is free of his three-game suspension for their tie with Lovat.

However, Ryan Johnstone begins his own three-match ban following his red card against Oban Camanachd last week.

Lovat’s Marin Mainland serves the second game of his three-match ban.

However, Callum Cruden and Lorne MacKay return after being rested against Caberfeidh last week.

There could also be a place for Fraser Heath, who started against Cabers, while Greg Matheson is nearing a return.

The tie is the first part of a massive double-header for Lovat – who host Skye in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-finals next week.

Fort William and Beauly occupy the top two positions in the Mowi National Division, and they go head-to-head in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-finals.

WCA Mowi National Division leaders Badenoch’s 100% record will be put to the test against second-placed Skye Camanachd in Portree.

Four-goal Megan Ralph helped Badenoch beat the Islanders 6-0 earlier in the season – Skye’s only reverse.

The sides have also been drawn together in the Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup semi-finals, with Kinlochshiel meeting Lochaber in the other tie.

More from Shinty

Oban's Matthew Sloss tries to get between Iain Fyfe and Duncan MacKinnon (Lochaber). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd win comes at a cost; Ruaraidh Macleod fires Skye to victory…
Caberfeidh's Craig Morrison, right, and Robert Mabon of Kingussie. Image: Neil Paterson.
Caberfeidh boss full of praise for scoring sensation Craig Morrison
Keith MacRae was on target for Kinlochshiel against Lovat. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Half-time pep talk inspires Kinlochshiel while Caberfeidh defeat Lochaber 10-5 in remarkable encounter
Lovat's Lewis Tawse (left) and Callum Cruden close in on James Morrison (Skye). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty sides depleted this weekend as players head to Germany for Euro 2024
Kingussie's Liam Borthwick shares his goal celebrations with supporters. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie come from behind to win the MacTavish Cup for the third time in…
Kinlochshiel's Archie MacRae resists the challenge from Calum Grant, Kingussie, right. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie skipper Calum Grant's MacTavish Cup final fitness race, as Fort William look…
Fort William captain Victor Smith and Kingussie captain Calum Grant ahead of the Mactavish Cup final. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Fort William captain hopes to shock Kingussie in MacTavish Cup final
Glenurquhart's Douglas Brockie gets the equalising goal against Kyles Athletic. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Doug Brockie, 15, on target as Glenurquhart claim first points of the season
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie bolster attack ahead of Lochaber test
The moment the Beauly team realise they have won the penalty shoot-out against Kinlochshiel in the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Camanachd Cup quarter-final draw: Beauly to take on holders Kingussie

Conversation