Shinty: Oban Camanachd retain Glasgow Society Cup as Kingussie progress to Macaulay Cup last four

Malcolm Clark made a captain’s contribution, scoring twice as Oban Camanachd retained shinty’s oldest trophy, the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup, with a 3-1 win over south rivals Kyles Athletic at Yoker.

The captains exchanged goals as Malcolm Clark opened the scoring with a sublime shot from the right before Scott Macdonald turned home a rebound.

The final was ultimately decided in first half stoppage time as an unmarked Clark put the Oban side back in front before Lewis Cameron earned a 3-1 interval lead.

The closest to a second half goal was Ross Macrae’s late penalty but Oban Camanachd keeper Cammy Sutherland, who was penalised for the spot-hit, redeemed himself by saving with his feet.

Oban Camanachd were already without injured full back Scott Mckillop and the win came at a price with injuries to Andy MacDonald, Lewis Cameron and Daniel Madej.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Cup finals are all about winning and after getting ahead at the break, we split the second half into three 15-minute segments and the guys carried it through.

“A special mention must go to young Calum MacMillan who came on at half back earlier than expected and was a candidate for man of the match.”

Kyles Athletic’s Andrew King received the Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal as man of the match before Malcolm Clark stepped forward to lift the trophy.

He said: “We took the final by the scruff of the neck late in the first half and our make-shift defence were terrific in the second half.”

Borthwick brace for Kings

The Artemis Macaulay Cup was the only trophy to evade Kingussie last season, and they reached this year’s semi-finals after beating Kinlochshiel 3-0. Savio Genini’s opener and Dylan Borthwick’s brace all came within a four-minute first half burst.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “It could have gone either way ahead of the first goal, but we ripped them apart in the minutes after the opener.

“Our shinty from back to front was so good and full centre Iain Fraser was outstanding against the classy Donald Nixon. We saw out the second half without any bother.”

The Kings meet Lovat in the semis as they won 2-0 at Lochaber who had Max Campbell and Martin Johnstone back.

The Lovat camp suffered a sickness bug through the week and relied on Stuart MacDonald’s excellent goalkeeping to lead at the interval through Danny Kelly’s great strike into the top corner of the net. Fraser Heath added a second with a turn and shot from around the penalty spot.

Lovat’s Greg Matheson made his first start since injury against Glenurquhart in April and manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s been a tough week with illness and Drew Howie was left unable to play.

“Lewis Tawse and Fraser Heath started despite being unwell while we lost Lorne MacKay, who pulled up in training, and Martin Mainland was suspended.

“We were terrible in the first half and Stuart MacDonald definitely kept us in it with two unbelievable saves. Danny’s goal might well have deflated Lochaber.

“We defended well with Callum Cruden, Daniel Grieve, Graeme MacMillan, and Craig Mainland all fantastic at the back.”

Smith wins it for Fort

Victor Smith crashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net as Fort William beat Beauly 1-0 in their Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-final tie.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Beauly were up for it and gave us a really good game. Both keepers made great saves, but Victor did what he does best.

“Beauly reshuffled but we kept them at bay. We now have two massive cup games over the next fortnight and preparations begin now.”

Skye Camanachd pulled level on points with Badenoch at the WCA Mowi National Division summit, winning 4-0 in Portree. Abby Maclean returned to claim a brace while the impressive Holly Maclean and the hard-working Molly MacKinnon nabbed the others. Caitlin Maclean was excellent for the islanders.