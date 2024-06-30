Shinty: Oban Camanachd retain Glasgow Society Cup as Kingussie progress to Macaulay Cup last four

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Oban Camanachd retain Glasgow Society Cup as Kingussie progress to Macaulay Cup last four

Malcolm Clark led the way for Oban Camanachd in their 3-1 win against Kyles Athletic.

By Alasdair Bruce
Savio Genini opened the scoring for Kingussie against Kinlochshiel in the Artemis MacAulay Cup quarter final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Savio Genini opened the scoring for Kingussie against Kinlochshiel in the Artemis MacAulay Cup quarter final. Image: Neil Paterson.

Malcolm Clark made a captain’s contribution, scoring twice as Oban Camanachd retained shinty’s oldest trophy, the Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Challenge Cup, with a 3-1 win over south rivals Kyles Athletic at Yoker.

The captains exchanged goals as Malcolm Clark opened the scoring with a sublime shot from the right before Scott Macdonald turned home a rebound.

The final was ultimately decided in first half stoppage time as an unmarked Clark put the Oban side back in front before Lewis Cameron earned a 3-1 interval lead.

The closest to a second half goal was Ross Macrae’s late penalty but Oban Camanachd keeper Cammy Sutherland, who was penalised for the spot-hit, redeemed himself by saving with his feet.

Oban Camanachd were already without injured full back Scott Mckillop and the win came at a price with injuries to Andy MacDonald, Lewis Cameron and Daniel Madej.

Assistant manager Iain MacMillan said: “Cup finals are all about winning and after getting ahead at the break, we split the second half into three 15-minute segments and the guys carried it through.

“A special mention must go to young Calum MacMillan who came on at half back earlier than expected and was a candidate for man of the match.”

Kyles Athletic’s Andrew King received the Donald J MacNiven Memorial Medal as man of the match before Malcolm Clark stepped forward to lift the trophy.

He said: “We took the final by the scruff of the neck late in the first half and our make-shift defence were terrific in the second half.”

Borthwick brace for Kings

The Artemis Macaulay Cup was the only trophy to evade Kingussie last season, and they reached this year’s semi-finals after beating Kinlochshiel 3-0. Savio Genini’s opener and Dylan Borthwick’s brace all came within a four-minute first half burst.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “It could have gone either way ahead of the first goal, but we ripped them apart in the minutes after the opener.

“Our shinty from back to front was so good and full centre Iain Fraser was outstanding against the classy Donald Nixon. We saw out the second half without any bother.”

Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson (left) with Duncan WD MacRae (Kinlochshiel). Image: Neil Paterson. 

The Kings meet Lovat in the semis as they won 2-0 at Lochaber who had Max Campbell and Martin Johnstone back.

The Lovat camp suffered a sickness bug through the week and relied on Stuart MacDonald’s excellent goalkeeping to lead at the interval through Danny Kelly’s great strike into the top corner of the net. Fraser Heath added a second with a turn and shot from around the penalty spot.

Lovat’s Greg Matheson made his first start since injury against Glenurquhart in April and manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s been a tough week with illness and Drew Howie was left unable to play.

“Lewis Tawse and Fraser Heath started despite being unwell while we lost Lorne MacKay, who pulled up in training, and Martin Mainland was suspended.

“We were terrible in the first half and Stuart MacDonald definitely kept us in it with two unbelievable saves. Danny’s goal might well have deflated Lochaber.

“We defended well with Callum Cruden, Daniel Grieve, Graeme MacMillan, and Craig Mainland all fantastic at the back.”

Kingussie keeper Rory McGregor (right) makes a stop from Keith MacRae. 

Smith wins it for Fort

Victor Smith crashed an unstoppable shot into the roof of the net as Fort William beat Beauly 1-0 in their Ferguson Transport and Shipping Balliemore Cup quarter-final tie.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Beauly were up for it and gave us a really good game. Both keepers made great saves, but Victor did what he does best.

“Beauly reshuffled but we kept them at bay. We now have two massive cup games over the next fortnight and preparations begin now.”

Skye Camanachd pulled level on points with Badenoch at the WCA Mowi National Division summit, winning 4-0 in Portree. Abby Maclean returned to claim a brace while the impressive Holly Maclean and the hard-working Molly MacKinnon nabbed the others. Caitlin Maclean was excellent for the islanders.

