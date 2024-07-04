Shinty: Selection headache for Oban Camanachd boss ahead of Lochaber cup tie

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans spent the week counting the cost of Saturday’s Scottish Sea Farms Glasgow Celtic Society Cup final success over Kyles Athletic.

Already without injured full back Scott Mckillop, Evans has seen his injury list grow ahead of Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter-final against Lochaber.

He said: “Lewis Cameron’s collar bone is broken in three places, and it looks like he’ll need an operation.

“Louie MacFarlane has been told not to play or train for two weeks while Calum MacMillan had an X-ray on his ankle and although it’s not broken, it is badly bruised so he’s also out.”

Defenders Daniel Madej and Andy MacDonald were both forced off last weekend, but Evans said the news on them was more positive.

He said: “Daniel’s knee isn’t as bad as first thought and Andy’s thumb isn’t broken, so hopefully both will be available.”

Lochaber’s Ryan Johnstone serves the second match of his three-game ban.

MacDonald misses out for islanders

Skye Camanachd top scorer Dan MacDonald has picked up an untimely one-match ban for three bookings so misses the tie at Lovat.

Shockie MacLennan, who’s scored six times in his last three outings for the Skye second team, is called up. Ross Nicolson is injured.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson, who will make a Saturday morning dash from Glasgow to lead the team, said: “Drew Howie and Lorne MacKay return to the side after missing the Lochaber game.

“That gives us a good boost as both have played really well this season. Martin Mainland completes his two-game ban.”

Holders Kingussie travel to Beauly and manager Iain Borthwick said: “I’ll have some late decisions to make. Thomas Borthwick and Liam Borthwick were both on the bench last week with Thomas closer to a start. Liam is still feeling his calf and is having physio, so we’ll see if he completes training through the week. Lee Bain wasn’t involved against Kinlochshiel as he’s troubled by a hamstring injury.”

Beauly may be a league below but have tested Kingussie over the last couple of seasons.

All to play for at An Aird

At least one team from outwith shinty’s top-flight will reach the semis as Mowi National Division sides Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll clash at An Aird.

Kyles Athletic have the chance to pull away from the Mowi Premiership relegation zone when they host bottom side Glenurquhart.

Player-coach Roddy Macdonald said: “Will Cowie’s had a recurrence of his hamstring injury so we’re awaiting an assessment on that, but he’ll be out for a few weeks by the looks of it which is a big loss.

“Will’s been plagued by injuries, and I feel really feel for him. Sorley Thomson will also miss a few weeks with a knee problem. Otherwise, we should be the same as last weekend.”

Glen’s Finlay Robertson is suspended.

With some Kinlochshiel players involved in a charity fundraiser over the weekend, their match with Caberfeidh at Rèaraig is brought forward to Friday evening.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Jordan Fraser has a knee injury and WD MacRae will have a late fitness test. We’re out of the cups now so will look to build for next year and youngster Rory Slaughter will be included.”

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid said: “We’re missing Ben MacDonald, Connor MacGregor and Callum MacKinnon so Matthew MacPherson, Ruaridh MacKinnon, and Cameron Grant replace them.

“Several boys entered Saturday’s local golf club championship so we’re happy to utilise the bright summer nights.”

Kilmallie visit Bute in the Mowi National Division without the influential Innes Blackhall who sits out the second match of a four-game suspension. Bute’s Ryan Craig is also banned. Col Glen’s Scott Symons and Inveraray’s Ross Montgomery are both suspended for their derby clash.

With Badenoch and Skye tied on points at the top of the WCA Mowi National Division, the title race is on. Badenoch travel to Aberdour while Skye will check on Ilana Paterson’s knee injury ahead of their trip to fourth-placed Lochaber.