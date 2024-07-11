Shinty preview: Lovat and Kingussie gear up for pivotal double-header; Camanachd Cup draw reaction

With the Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-finals only a week away, some of this weekend’s team selections will be made with next Saturday’s ties in mind.

Lovat welcome Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie in the first of a double-header as the sides also meet in the Macaulay semis at Braeview Park a week later.

Lovat trail Kings by four points, having played two games more, and manager Jamie Matheson said: “Realistically, it’s going to be very difficult to catch Kingussie in the league, but we’re in the Camanachd Cup semis and we definitely have an eye on the Macaulay semis so any players carrying knocks won’t be risked.”

Lovat’s Martin Mainland is free of suspension while they will check on Lorne MacKay and Greg Matheson.

Kingussie are in pole position as although nearest challengers Caberfeidh are only a point behind, they have played two games more than the Badenoch men.

However, manager Iain Borthwick insists his side are taking nothing for granted.

He said: “There’s a lot of work still to be done,” he said.

“After Lovat, we’ve still to go to Kyles, Kinlochshiel and Oban Camanachd.

“We also still have a derby against Newtonmore and a visit from Caberfeidh; they are all difficult games.

“We had a lot of tired legs after last week’s extra-time win against Beauly, but the players have spent the week recovering. Rory MacKeachan’s back this week and we have no new injury concerns.”

Oban looking to head into cup tie on positive note

Oban Camanachd also have interest in the Macaulay semi-finals as they prepare for Skye’s visit.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Malcolm Clark is on holiday; James MacMillan is working, and we probably won’t risk Louie MacFarlane.

“Gregor MacDonald has a calf strain whilst Scott Mckillop and Lewis Cameron are longer term injuries.

“We have a huge Macaulay Cup semi-final against Glasgow Mid Argyll at Mossfield the week after, so we certainly won’t be taking any chances with anyone.”

Skye’s Dan MacDonald is free of suspension, but Ross Nicolson remains out.

Kinlochshiel welcome Kyles Athletic. Shiel players Finlay MacRae, Conor Cormack, Ali Nixon, Jonnie MacAskill, Kieran Martin and youngster Jay MacRae all took part in a gruelling 4x4x48 charity event last weekend, running four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

Manager Willie MacRae said: “The boys didn’t train this week but rested-up instead and we have everyone available for Saturday.”

Kyles Athletic’s Will Cowie is still out with a hamstring injury.

Newtonmore return to action after a three-week break against Caberfeidh at the Eilan.

More’s Ritchie Irvine got some game time for the second team last week while Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison needs just one more strike to break through the 30-goal barrier.

Glenurquhart will be relegated if they fail to beat Lochaber and both Kyles Athletic and Oban Camanachd take something from their games.

Glen’s Finlay Robertson is over his one-game suspension while Lochaber’s Max Campbell begins a three-game ban while Ryan Johnstone is also suspended.

Craig MacDonald is Fort William’s main injury concern ahead of the derby with Kilmallie in the Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup semi-finals at the Canal Parks. Shane O’Rua should return for Kilmallie.

In the other semi, Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Cammie McCue starts a four-game ban following his red card against Fort William last week, but the Glasgow side remain favourites to get by Inverness at the Taynuilt Sports Field.

Bute host Col Glen in the only match in the Mowi National Division. Bute’s Ryan Craig and Col Glen’s Scott Symons are both free of suspension.

Badenoch moved a point ahead of Skye as the WCA National Division title race hots up.

Scott Campbell’s side beat Aberdour 17-0 with the returning Zoe Reid scoring six times but Skye drew 6-6 in a thriller at Lochaber in which Abby Maclean scored five times for the Islanders. Badenoch host Lochaber this weekend and Skye travel to Dunadd.

Camanachd Cup draw reaction

The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final draw paired Oban Camanachd and Lovat in a repeat of the 2023 last-four clash.

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “Both teams will fancy their chances in this one and we’ve yet to meet this season.

“We won 2-0 in last year’s semi-final so I’m sure Lovat will be after revenge.

Lovat Boss Jamie Matheson said: “We are definitely after revenge. Both goalkeepers – our Stuart MacDonald and their Cammy Sutherland – performed very well in last year’s tie and they might need to do so again as it’s two good sides when everyone is available.”

Fort William are cup specialists with this their third semi-final appearance this season. They’ve been handed a tough tie against holders Kingussie, who they lost out to in the MacTavish Cup final.

Co-manager Alan Knox said: “We thought we did well against Kingussie in the MacTavish and we certainly learned a lot that day which we can hopefully bring to this match.

“It’s also an opportunity to reach the final which will be played on our An Aird pitch so there’s no question that we’ll be up for it.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick added: “Fort William might play in the league below us, but they’ve had good results this season and we know already what they’re about from the MacTavish. In truth, all ties are hard at this stage, whoever you get.”

The tie between Oban Camanachd and Lovat takes place on Saturday August 3 with the clash between Fort William and Kingussie scheduled for a week later. The venues are to be confirmed.

The 2024 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final takes place at An Aird, Fort William on Saturday September 21 and discounted tickets are available at the Camanachd Association website.