Shinty: Lovat ready to turn both Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath loose on Oban in Camanachd Cup semi-final

On top of the Camanachd Cup action, our preview covers Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie's Badenoch derby test, and the HUGE ban for Beauly's Ryan MacKay.

By Alasdair Bruce
Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Lovat manager Jamie Matheson is ready to unleash international strike-pairing Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath on Oban Camanachd in Saturday’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final at An Aird.

Greg Matheson has struggled with injury since April, while Heath has captained the club’s second team but has played for the seniors in their cup ties.

Jamie Matheson said: “Greg’s in the squad, which is a positive – and I’m sure he’ll have a big part to play.

“Fraser will be involved, too, and I think he would get into any team. Being able to call on him certainly gives the group a lift.

Oban’s Daniel Sloss gets to the ball despite Fraser Heath (Lovat) being in the way. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“We’ve no suspensions, just a few niggles, but we’re under no illusion that Oban will be a really tough test, so we’ll need to be at our very best.

“Those watching will be treated to a cracking game of shinty.”

This is a repeat of last year’s semi, when late goals from Malcolm Clark and Ross Macmillan gave Oban Camanachd a 2-0 victory.

Their manager Gareth Evans said: “We’ll have Daniel Cameron, Gregor Macdonald and Alexander Macdonald all back, but I must say that Garry Lord’s performance on the wing against Newtonmore last week was a big plus for us and he’s certainly given us food for thought.”

This 4.05pm throw-up will be broadcast live on BBC ALBA.

The second Camanachd Cup semi-final between Fort William and Kingussie takes place at Spean Bridge next weekend.

Kingussie look to strengthen Mowi Premiership grip with Badenoch derby victory

Meanwhile, Kingussie’s bid for a fourth successive Mowi Premiership will be tested on Friday evening in the final Badenoch derby of the season against Newtonmore at the Dell.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Lee Bain, Thomas Borthwick and Liam Borthwick all completed training this week, making themselves available for selection.”

Newtonmore co-manager Norman MacArthur said: “I think it could go either way.

“I’m quietly confident… I might not have been so confident a couple of weeks ago, but some things have clicked into place recently – We’re due a result in the derby.

“Euan Dingwall remains injured, but it’s good to have Conor Jones back and Joe Coyle will play.”

The sides also contest the Sir Tommy MacPherson Memorial Cup.

Fourth-placed Kinlochshiel host second-placed Caberfeidh, and Shiel boss Willie MacRae said: “Keith MacRae is out with an ankle fracture, and we’ll give some of the younger ones, like Rory Slaughter, a chance.

“Cabers are really the only team that can catch Kingussie, so this will be a good game.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid said:  “Liam Symonds has picked up a ban, whilst young wing-centre Matthew MacPherson is also unavailable.”

Kinlochshiel’s Mowi Premiership match with Newtonmore at Rearaig, initially scheduled for Saturday 10 August, will now take place on Tuesday 13 August.

National Division leaders Beauly without Ryan MacKay into next season due to HUGE ban

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly return to league action for the first time in six weeks on Saturday, hosting newly-crowned Ferguson Transport & Shipping Balliemore Cup winners Glasgow Mid Argyll.

Beauly’s Ryan MacKay misses the rest of this season, and most of the opening month of the 2025 campaign, after being handed a huge eight-game ban following his red card in the Camanachd Cup tie against Kingussie.

Referee Jamie Macpherson sends off Beauly’s Ryan Mackay (right) against Newtonmore for a second bookable offence. Image: Neil G Paterson.

GMA are second bottom of the division, but that’s a false position as their cup exploits mean they’ve only played four league games so far, and they could still catapult themselves into the promotion race.

GMA’s Cammie McCue completes his four-game suspension this weekend.

Fort William’s promotion push, and their goal difference, were boosted by a 12-0 midweek triumph over relegation-threatened Oban Celtic at An Aird. Lachie Shaw (four), Victor Smith (three), Calum Shepherd (two), Archie MacKinnon (one), Graham Campbell (one) and Lewis Morrison (one) were on target.

Inveraray have forced their way into the promotion reckoning, and they play back-to-back games against Bute without the suspended Lewis Montgomery. Saturday’s encounter takes place at the Meadows.

The Mowi WCA National Division title race continues, and leaders Badenoch should be too strong for bottom side Ardnamurchan. Second-placed Skye have a derby at third placed Kinlochshiel.

