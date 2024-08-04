Shinty: Greg Matheson comeback brace helps Lovat book Camanachd Cup final place

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Greg Matheson comeback brace helps Lovat book Camanachd Cup final place

Lovat rally from 2-0 down to win five-goal thriller against Oban Camanachd at An Aird

By Alasdair Bruce
Greg Matheson of Lovat celebrates his equaliser. Image: Neil Paterson
Greg Matheson of Lovat celebrates his equaliser. Image: Neil Paterson

Greg Matheson put his injury woes behind him with two brilliant finishes as Lovat reached the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final, coming from 2-0 down to beat Oban Camanachd 3-2 at An Aird.

Oban keeper Cammy Sutherland saved Fraser Heath’s penalty moments before Daniel MacVicar smashed home the opener.

Ross Macmillan added a second, but Greg Matheson countered before the break and then levelled with his 13th goal of the season after the hour.

Oban’s Ross MacMillan (left) scoring with Craig MacMillan. Image: Neil Paterson

Danny Kelly turned home a rebound late on to win it.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson: “We don’t make it easy for ourselves, but Greg gives us a real goal threat.

“He probably wasn’t at his best, understandable given his injury problems, but he’s the man you’d want on the end of these chances.

“We’ve worked really hard on free-hits this past month so to score twice from set-pieces is really pleasing.

“Oban moved the ball really well in the first half and we were very lucky to only be a goal down at half-time.

“I said at the break that the next goal was vital and once we got it, I fancied us to push on.

“I can’t do anything but praise my lads for that second half display. We might not have played that well, but it would’ve been easy to lie down and take the defeat.

“These boys don’t know when they’re beaten, and that’s a real testament to them.”

Man of the match Drew Howie added: “Greg’s goal just before the break was a lifeline for us.”

Derby debut to remember for teenager Joe Coyle

Kingussie’s Calum Grant with Joe Coyle (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson

Joe Coyle marked his first Badenoch derby at the age of 15 with an equalising goal a minute from time to earn Newtonmore a 2-2 draw with leaders Kingussie in their Mowi Premiership clash at the Dell.

More led through Iain Robinson’s early goal, with James Falconer levelling on the hour. Dylan Borthwick put the Kings ahead before Coyle’s late counter from a tight angle.

The sides also contested the Sir Tommy MacPherson Trophy which Newtonmore won 4-1 on penalties, taking the cup for just the second time with Steven Macdonald, Rory Kennedy, Iain Robinson and Struan Ross scoring from the spot and keeper Kenny Ross saving twice.

Kingussie’s Iain Fraser gets the ball past Tristan Ross (Newtonmore). Image: Neil Paterson

More’s classy full back Rory Kennedy was awarded the Jimmy Gow Cup as man of the match.

He said: “We played well and had the better of the first 45-minutes, but Kingussie had the better of second half so a point each was a fair result.”

Caberfeidh close the gap on leaders Kingussie

Caberfeidh cut Kingussie’s lead to a single point, winning 3-2 at Kinlochshiel. Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison turned his marker to score from 20 yards following Blair Morrison’s long ball forward, but Archie MacRae forced the ball home to equalise soon after the restart.

Craig Morrison’s backhand drive put Cabers back in front before completing his hat-trick with his 36th goal of the season following good play from Kevin Bartlett.

Donald Nixon strike from distance made it 3-2 but Cabers, with keeper Iain McCall excellent, took the points. Kingussie have two games in hand.

Mowi National Division table-toppers Beauly dropped their first point of the season, drawing 1-1 with Glasgow Mid Argyll. Craig Anderson gave GMA an early lead, turning Garry Luke’s free-hit from the edge of the D in off the keeper, but Euan Maccormick levelled just after the hour.

Bute and Inveraray played a goalless draw at the Meadows.

Sutherland Cup final teams set

The Kingussie and Skye second teams will meet in the HIS Sutherland Cup final.

Toby Thain and Miko Berowski scored as Kingussie beat holders Newtonmore 2-1 whilst Jordan Murchison’s brace helped Skye come from behind to defeat Fort William by the same score.

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid has agreed to continue as Scotland senior team manager. Reid has led the Scots since 2018, and Robert Geddes, Gavin Campbell, Kenny Ross, and Alison Thomson continue as his backroom team.

This year’s Mowi shinty-hurling international takes place in Ireland on Saturday October 26 with the cross-codes challenge returning to a refurbished Bught Park in 2025.

More from Shinty

Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat ready to turn both Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath loose on Oban…
The victorious Glasgow Mid Argyll team with the Balliemore Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Glasgow Mid Argyll win Balliemore Cup for the first time
Fort William co-manager Alan Knox. Image: Neil Paterson.
Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll gear up for Balliemore Cup final
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick scores the first of his goals against Lovat in the Artemis MacAulay Cup semi-final at Braeview Park, Beauly. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: 'Relentless' Kingussie book place in Macaulay Cup final with win over Lovat
Thomas Borthwick after scoring for Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Tendon tear rules Kingussie's Thomas Borthwick out of Artemis Macaulay Cup semi-final
A hat-trick for Fort William goalscorer Victor Smith. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Another showpiece for Fort William as they beat Kilmallie to reach Balliemore Cup…
Kingussie's Savio Genini (left) with Danny Kelly (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty preview: Lovat and Kingussie gear up for pivotal double-header; Camanachd Cup draw reaction
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick levels right at the end of normal time against Beauly in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup quarter final. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie progress to last four of Camanachd Cup with dramatic win against Beauly
Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Selection headache for Oban Camanachd boss ahead of Lochaber cup tie

Conversation