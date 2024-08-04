Shinty: Greg Matheson comeback brace helps Lovat book Camanachd Cup final place

Greg Matheson put his injury woes behind him with two brilliant finishes as Lovat reached the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final, coming from 2-0 down to beat Oban Camanachd 3-2 at An Aird.

Oban keeper Cammy Sutherland saved Fraser Heath’s penalty moments before Daniel MacVicar smashed home the opener.

Ross Macmillan added a second, but Greg Matheson countered before the break and then levelled with his 13th goal of the season after the hour.

Danny Kelly turned home a rebound late on to win it.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson: “We don’t make it easy for ourselves, but Greg gives us a real goal threat.

“He probably wasn’t at his best, understandable given his injury problems, but he’s the man you’d want on the end of these chances.

“We’ve worked really hard on free-hits this past month so to score twice from set-pieces is really pleasing.

“Oban moved the ball really well in the first half and we were very lucky to only be a goal down at half-time.

“I said at the break that the next goal was vital and once we got it, I fancied us to push on.

“I can’t do anything but praise my lads for that second half display. We might not have played that well, but it would’ve been easy to lie down and take the defeat.

“These boys don’t know when they’re beaten, and that’s a real testament to them.”

Man of the match Drew Howie added: “Greg’s goal just before the break was a lifeline for us.”

Derby debut to remember for teenager Joe Coyle

Joe Coyle marked his first Badenoch derby at the age of 15 with an equalising goal a minute from time to earn Newtonmore a 2-2 draw with leaders Kingussie in their Mowi Premiership clash at the Dell.

More led through Iain Robinson’s early goal, with James Falconer levelling on the hour. Dylan Borthwick put the Kings ahead before Coyle’s late counter from a tight angle.

The sides also contested the Sir Tommy MacPherson Trophy which Newtonmore won 4-1 on penalties, taking the cup for just the second time with Steven Macdonald, Rory Kennedy, Iain Robinson and Struan Ross scoring from the spot and keeper Kenny Ross saving twice.

More’s classy full back Rory Kennedy was awarded the Jimmy Gow Cup as man of the match.

He said: “We played well and had the better of the first 45-minutes, but Kingussie had the better of second half so a point each was a fair result.”

Caberfeidh close the gap on leaders Kingussie

Caberfeidh cut Kingussie’s lead to a single point, winning 3-2 at Kinlochshiel. Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison turned his marker to score from 20 yards following Blair Morrison’s long ball forward, but Archie MacRae forced the ball home to equalise soon after the restart.

Craig Morrison’s backhand drive put Cabers back in front before completing his hat-trick with his 36th goal of the season following good play from Kevin Bartlett.

Donald Nixon strike from distance made it 3-2 but Cabers, with keeper Iain McCall excellent, took the points. Kingussie have two games in hand.

Mowi National Division table-toppers Beauly dropped their first point of the season, drawing 1-1 with Glasgow Mid Argyll. Craig Anderson gave GMA an early lead, turning Garry Luke’s free-hit from the edge of the D in off the keeper, but Euan Maccormick levelled just after the hour.

Bute and Inveraray played a goalless draw at the Meadows.

Sutherland Cup final teams set

The Kingussie and Skye second teams will meet in the HIS Sutherland Cup final.

Toby Thain and Miko Berowski scored as Kingussie beat holders Newtonmore 2-1 whilst Jordan Murchison’s brace helped Skye come from behind to defeat Fort William by the same score.

Caberfeidh boss Garry Reid has agreed to continue as Scotland senior team manager. Reid has led the Scots since 2018, and Robert Geddes, Gavin Campbell, Kenny Ross, and Alison Thomson continue as his backroom team.

This year’s Mowi shinty-hurling international takes place in Ireland on Saturday October 26 with the cross-codes challenge returning to a refurbished Bught Park in 2025.