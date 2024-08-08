Shinty: Kingussie boss looks for reaction from players in Camanachd Cup semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shinty: Kingussie boss looks for reaction from players in Camanachd Cup semi-final

The Kings take on Fort William for the chance to face Lovat in the final.

By Neil Paterson
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick reckons his players have a point to prove ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Fort William at Spean Bridge.

He said: “The boys were disappointed with their performance in the draw against Newtonmore last week.

“They know this won’t be easy, Fort William gave us a good game in the MacTavish final, but we all have a point to prove.

“The boys all trained well this week and everyone’s available. Saturday can’t come quick enough.”

Fort William may play in shinty’s second tier, but this is their third semi-final of the season, and they’ve won the previous two.

Co-manager Alan Knox: “The tie is still too soon for Craig MacDonald which is a shame as he was having a cracking season.

“It’s a hamstring injury but he’s having physio and is light jogging again.

“Hopefully he’ll return in a week or two and I’m sure he’ll still play a big part in our league campaign. We’ve no other concerns.”

This 4.05pm throw-up will be broadcast live on BBC Alba and Lovat await the winners in the final.

GMA’s Garry Luke (left) with Sean MacLellan (Fort William) in the Ferguson Transport Balliemore Cup final. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Chance for Cabers to go top

With Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie in cup action, Caberfeidh can return to the summit if they take a point at Kyles Athletic.

Manager Garry Reid: “Kingussie have two games in hand and are looking so good, but it would be great to go top and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“We are struggling though, missing both Liam and Ryan Symonds through work, and Jamie MacKintosh too. Logan Beaton and Kenzie Taylor have injuries from last week and are doubtful. Connor MacGregor returned to the squad last week but never played, but he’ll have a role on Saturday.

“Kyles were unlucky not to beat us three weeks ago, so we need to be much better.”

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “Hopefully Will Cowie will be available following a hamstring injury which is a good boost to a very stretched squad.

“We were pleased with our performance in the draw at their place and we played well against Kingussie the week after, so we’ll take the positives.

“Two points almost guarantees safety from relegation so we’re going for the win.

“There tends to be goals when we meet and hopefully we’ll score more than them.”

Clear focus for Matheson

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson insists next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final is his side’s priority as he negotiates four league fixtures before then, beginning at Skye.

He said: “We can’t win the league and we won’t be relegated so our focus is definitely the Camanachd Cup final.

“I don’t expect Greg Matheson, Fraser Heath or Lorne MacKay, and maybe one or two others, to feature against Skye.”

Skye manager Willie MacDonald: “Ryan Harrison will be on Mull at his sister’s wedding but everyone else should be available.”

The sides also contest the George Michie Memorial Cup.

Oban Camanachd visit already relegated Glenurquhart. Andy MacDonald limped off during last weekend’s Camanachd Cup semi-final defeat to Lovat but will push himself through the pain barrier to play.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Andy took a blow just below the knee, and it ballooned up after the game.

“He has a chipped bone at the top of his shin but he’s a hardy boy and has declared himself fit for Saturday.”

Glen’s Lachlan Smith is suspended.

Inveraray can move into the Mowi National Division promotion places if they take something from their match with Bute.

Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Kilmallie whilst Col Glen welcome Oban Celtic.

The top two sides in the Mowi WCA National Division won again. Zoe Reid scored four times as leaders Badenoch stay a point clear after beating Ardnamurchan 13-0. Jeanette McGregor, Rachael Borthwick, and Megan Ralph all grabbed hat-tricks.

Second-placed Skye enjoyed a 7-2 derby win at third placed Kinlochshiel thanks to five-goal Abby Maclean, Rhianna Kirk and Ilana Paterson. Former Skye player Lorna MacRae scored both goals for the hosts.

