Shinty: Kingussie boss looks for reaction from players in Camanachd Cup semi-final

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick reckons his players have a point to prove ahead of their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup semi-final against Fort William at Spean Bridge.

He said: “The boys were disappointed with their performance in the draw against Newtonmore last week.

“They know this won’t be easy, Fort William gave us a good game in the MacTavish final, but we all have a point to prove.

“The boys all trained well this week and everyone’s available. Saturday can’t come quick enough.”

Fort William may play in shinty’s second tier, but this is their third semi-final of the season, and they’ve won the previous two.

Co-manager Alan Knox: “The tie is still too soon for Craig MacDonald which is a shame as he was having a cracking season.

“It’s a hamstring injury but he’s having physio and is light jogging again.

“Hopefully he’ll return in a week or two and I’m sure he’ll still play a big part in our league campaign. We’ve no other concerns.”

This 4.05pm throw-up will be broadcast live on BBC Alba and Lovat await the winners in the final.

Chance for Cabers to go top

With Mowi Premiership leaders Kingussie in cup action, Caberfeidh can return to the summit if they take a point at Kyles Athletic.

Manager Garry Reid: “Kingussie have two games in hand and are looking so good, but it would be great to go top and that’s what we’ll try to do.

“We are struggling though, missing both Liam and Ryan Symonds through work, and Jamie MacKintosh too. Logan Beaton and Kenzie Taylor have injuries from last week and are doubtful. Connor MacGregor returned to the squad last week but never played, but he’ll have a role on Saturday.

“Kyles were unlucky not to beat us three weeks ago, so we need to be much better.”

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald: “Hopefully Will Cowie will be available following a hamstring injury which is a good boost to a very stretched squad.

“We were pleased with our performance in the draw at their place and we played well against Kingussie the week after, so we’ll take the positives.

“Two points almost guarantees safety from relegation so we’re going for the win.

“There tends to be goals when we meet and hopefully we’ll score more than them.”

Clear focus for Matheson

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson insists next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final is his side’s priority as he negotiates four league fixtures before then, beginning at Skye.

He said: “We can’t win the league and we won’t be relegated so our focus is definitely the Camanachd Cup final.

“I don’t expect Greg Matheson, Fraser Heath or Lorne MacKay, and maybe one or two others, to feature against Skye.”

Skye manager Willie MacDonald: “Ryan Harrison will be on Mull at his sister’s wedding but everyone else should be available.”

The sides also contest the George Michie Memorial Cup.

Oban Camanachd visit already relegated Glenurquhart. Andy MacDonald limped off during last weekend’s Camanachd Cup semi-final defeat to Lovat but will push himself through the pain barrier to play.

Manager Gareth Evans said: “Andy took a blow just below the knee, and it ballooned up after the game.

“He has a chipped bone at the top of his shin but he’s a hardy boy and has declared himself fit for Saturday.”

Glen’s Lachlan Smith is suspended.

Inveraray can move into the Mowi National Division promotion places if they take something from their match with Bute.

Glasgow Mid Argyll visit Kilmallie whilst Col Glen welcome Oban Celtic.

The top two sides in the Mowi WCA National Division won again. Zoe Reid scored four times as leaders Badenoch stay a point clear after beating Ardnamurchan 13-0. Jeanette McGregor, Rachael Borthwick, and Megan Ralph all grabbed hat-tricks.

Second-placed Skye enjoyed a 7-2 derby win at third placed Kinlochshiel thanks to five-goal Abby Maclean, Rhianna Kirk and Ilana Paterson. Former Skye player Lorna MacRae scored both goals for the hosts.