Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Sloss brothers to miss the rest of Oban Camanachd’s season

Duo will miss Macaulay Cup final against Kingussie this weekend after making themselves unavailable for the rest of the campaign

By Alasdair Bruce
Matthew Sloss will miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season. Image: Neil Paterson
Matthew Sloss will miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season. Image: Neil Paterson

Holders Oban Camanachd will be without Scotland international defender Daniel Sloss and youth international forward Matthew Sloss for Saturday’s Artemis Macaulay Cup final against Kingussie at Mossfield.

The brothers have made themselves unavailable for selection and aren’t expected to play for the club again this season.

Oban Camanachd boss Gareth Evans said: “The boys have decided not to play but we have options and will focus on those who will play.

Oban Camanachd have never retained the Macaulay so that’s a huge incentive for us.

“Playing the final at Mossfield is a massive advantage but Kingussie are difficult opponents and usually do enough to win, and that’s a good habit to have.

“We are focused and if we all do our jobs, then I fancy our chances.”

This is a repeat of last year’s final and Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Oban are at home which you’d think is their advantage, but we’ve had good results at Mossfield over the years.

“It’s such a good surface, a credit to the ground staff, and the size of the pitch suits both teams.

“We just need to correct last year’s mishaps and try and come home with the goods this time.

“All the boys are fit, and it was helpful to rest Thomas Borthwick against Fort William last week as his calf was quite tight.

“Lee Bain came off with a tight hamstring, but both are fine.”

Caberfeidh eye Premiership summit

Caberfeidh can leapfrog Kingussie to the Mowi Premiership top spot but will have to become the first team this season to breach Skye’s 100% home league record to do so.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “We’re missing John Gillies who’s playing for Avoch in the Highland Amateur Cup final whilst Ryan Harrison is also unavailable.

Caberfeidh's Liam Symonds in action
Caberfeidh’s Liam Symonds, right, is set to return for the game against Skye. Image: Neil Paterson

Cabers boss Garry Reid said: “We’re all good for Saturday, Liam Symonds and Ryan Symonds are back and our only doubt is Logan Beaton, who picked up a knock a couple of weeks ago.”

Kinlochshiel’s midweek meeting with Newtonmore was postponed as their Rèaraig pitch was unplayable.

‘Shiel return to action at Glenurquhart, and manager Willie MacRae said: “Keith MacRae is still out whilst John MacRae has a heel problem but might still play.

“I’ll look to give a couple of the younger boys a run out.”

Glen defender Lachlan Smith completes his two-match suspension.

Newtonmore host Lovat in the first of a league double-header between the sides over successive Saturdays.

‘More will check on injured defender Iain Richardson whilst Lovat’s Drew Howie serves a one-game ban.

Kyles hope to secure Premiership status

Kyles Athletic player-boss Roddy MacDonald
Kyles Athletic player-boss Roddy MacDonald will miss his side’s game at Spean Bridge. Image: Camanachd Association

Kyles Athletic will secure their top-flight status and relegate Lochaber in the process if they win their clash at Spean Bridge.

Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald misses the game as he is at a friend’s wedding in Barcelona.

He said: “Yes, it’s a big game but probably more so for Lochaber than us given the circumstances.

“We’ll look for a reaction to our last performance against them at Spean Bridge and we’ll be along the similar lines as the last few weeks.

“It’s our last away game of the season and if we avoid defeat, I think we will be safe.”

Lochaber’s Stuart Callison is free of his ban whilst teammate Max Campbell completes his 3-game suspension.

Glasgow Mid Argyll play twice in less than three days as they catch up on their Mowi National Division fixture backlog following their cup exploits.

Calum MacLay grabbed his second successive hat-trick as the Glasgow side enjoyed a 6-0 midweek win over Col Glen.

James MacLeod, Cailean MacLeod and Craig Anderson also netted.

Fourth placed GMA now host promotion rivals Inveraray who are third, with the sides only separated by a point.

Col Glen also make a quick return as they welcome Bute whilst there is a derby between Kilmallie and Fort William.

Mowi WCA National Division leaders Badenoch host third placed Kinlochshiel whilst second placed Skye who, trail by just a point, play Glenurquhart in Portree.

