Kingussie maintain Grand Slam hopes with MacAulay Cup victory against Oban Camanachd

Kingussie secured their second trophy of the season, wrestling the Artemis Macaulay Cup back from holders Oban Camanachd with a 4-1 win in the final at Mossfield.

This was the fourth final between the sides over the last five seasons and Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans confirmed beforehand that he, and loyal assistant Iain MacMillan, will step down at the end of the season.

Already without Scott Mckillop, Lewis Cameron and the Sloss brothers Daniel and Matthew, Evans was dealt pre-match blow when Garry Lord, who has been in great form over recent weeks, pulled up with a hamstring injury in the warm-up.

Despite these setbacks, the Oban side had the chance to take an early lead, but Malcolm Clark’s third-minute penalty rose over the bar.

Craig Macmillan’s strike from the left gave the Camanachd a deserved interval advantage but the second half was just 23 seconds old when man of the match James Falconer levelled. Dylan Borthwick took a great touch before putting his side ahead and both Falconer and Borthwick scored again before the end.

This was the only trophy Kingussie missed out on last season and manager Iain Borthwick said: “We’re glad to finally get this one over the line and we played some really good shinty in second half.

“Getting our first goal so quickly after the restart unsettled them.”

Kingussie lost Lee Bain (thigh) and Cameron Bremner (finger) through injury but Borthwick added: “Lee’s was just a slight strain so rest will help while Cammie was only bruising.”

Although he didn’t play, 2022 Mowi National Player of the Year Roddy Young made the team sheet for the first time since suffering an ACL injury in May 2023.

He could still feature for the second team, who have a HIS Sutherland Cup final against Skye, to look forward to.

Borthwick added: “Roddy has finally had the all-clear and it was a boost to have him in the squad. He adds to our depth.”

Oban Camanachd manager Evans said: “I thought we were outstanding in the first half.

“We were the walking wounded before the end with some boys playing through the pain barrier but credit Kingussie for their win.”

Despite Caberfeidh’s best efforts, the Kings remain in a strong position to retain their Mowi Premiership crown with only Lovat, in the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final, standing between them and a second Grand Slam over the last three seasons.

Delaney leaves it late

Ben Delaney scored a minute into stoppage-time to keep Lochaber’s Mowi Premiership survival chances alive as they beat Kyle Athletic 4-3.

Shaun Nicolson and two-goal Ben MacDonald were also on target for the hosts with Scott Macdonald, Conor Kennedy and Luke Thornton replying.

Newtonmore edged Lovat 1-0 when Joe Coyle’s 10-minute strike appeared to deflect off teammate Iain Robinson, wrong-footing keeper Stuart MacDonald.

With next month’s Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final in mind, Lovat left out Craig Mainland, Martin Mainland, Danny Kelly, Lorne MacKay, Fraser Heath and the suspended Drew Howie.

Martin Mainland suffered an injury scare playing football during the week, but boss Jamie Matheson said: “Martin is wearing a protective boot but it’s only precautionary and we expect him to be OK.”

Kinlochshiel won 5-1 at Glenurquhart with Donald Nixon and Archie MacRae scoring twice and Ali Nixon the other, all before Charlie Macleod’s late counter.

Skye Camanachd’s meeting with Caberfeidh was postponed due to an unplayable pitch.

Fort William closed the gap on Mowi National Division leaders Beauly to five points with a game in hand following their 2-0 derby win at Kilmallie. Cam Stephen and Lachie Shaw scored in the first half whilst Kilmallie’s Innes Blackhall, recently returned from a four-game suspension, was sent off just after the hour.

Mowi National Division promotion hopefuls Glasgow Mid Argyll and Inveraray met, and Craig Anderson scored in each half as GMA won 2-0.

Marcus Keith and Sam Bulloch secured Col Glen’s 2-1 victory over Bute. Josh Cowan countered.