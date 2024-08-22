Shinty: Suspension no more for Lochaber’s Max Campbell and Kyles Athletic’s Innes MacDonald ruled out for the season as battle to beat the drop heats up

The wet weather along the west coast has cast doubt over some of the weekend shinty card.

The battle to beat the Mowi Premiership drop continues and Lochaber, with two games remaining, have another ‘must win’ encounter as they look to keep their survival hopes alive, this time against Skye at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber’s Max Campbell is free of suspension while Skye should be along usual lines.

Kyles Athletic, still a win from safety, were to welcome Oban Camanachd but that game was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

An already thin Kyles squad has been stretched further as player-coach Roddy Macdonald explained: “We’re going to be without Innes Macdonald for the rest of the season as he’s broken his foot again.

“We need to pick up two more points but with four home games remaining, we should hopefully have enough to stay up.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We were waiting on Garry Lord, who aggravated his hamstring last week, so this gives him another week to recover.

“Craig Macmillan and James MacMillan would likely have missed the Kyles game through work commitments.”

Kingussie missed their chance to extend their lead at the top of the table when one of their games in hand, against Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig, was postponed due to an unplayable field.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Given the rain, I’m not surprised. We had a good squad available and the news on Keith MacRae’s ankle isn’t as bad as first thought and he did some running this week.”

Kingussie’s Zander Michie will see his one-match suspension carried forward to the following week’s game at home to Lochaber.”

Beauly player faces 10-game ban

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly travel to Col Glen. Beauly’s Ryan MacKay has seen his eight-match suspension increased by two games by the Camanachd Association’s Disciplinary Committee for passing through the 40 disciplinary points threshold this year. As well as being out for the remainder of this season, MacKay misses the first six games of the 2025 campaign.

There’s a promotion four-pointer between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William. GMA’s Cammie McCue also passed the 40-points threshold, but his two additional games are suspended and will only be served if he accumulates 20 disciplinary points next season.

The Fort, already without skipper Victor Smith (hamstring), also miss vice-captain Lewis Clark who suffered a leg fracture in last week’s win at Kilmallie. However, Craig MacDonald returned from injury from the bench.

The Newtonmore and Skye colts meet in the north Strathdearn Cup final, moved from an unplayable Craigard to Lovat’s Balgate home with a 3.30pm throw up.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We’re much-changed from the side that beat Skye in last year’s Sutherland Cup final.

“Jason Macdonald, Tristan Ross, Xander Ross and Glen Mackintosh are the only survivors from the starting twelve and we now have three older boys with all the others aged between 13 and 21 years. That’s the way to go though.

“I think the final will be a tale of two forward lines. It will be the first final in years where we’re underdogs but I’m quietly confident in our boys.”

With nine goals over his last three games, Skye have been boosted by Jordan Murchison’s return, but wing centre Ian MacPherson misses out after suffering a leg break at Glenurquhart a fortnight ago.

Manager Ryan Nicolson said: “The boys really can’t wait for the weekend to come around and we’ve a full squad to pick from apart from Ian. Competition for squad places is very strong which is a great position to be in.”

The south Bullough Cup final between lower league Bute seconds and favourites Lochside Rovers was scheduled for the Winterton, Inveraray. However, the heavy rain left the pitch unplayable and although a number of alternative venues were identified, these also failed pitch inspections.

WCA National Division leaders Badenoch travel to Glasgow Mid Argyll whilst second placed Skye journey to Ardnamurchan.