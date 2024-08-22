Shinty: Suspension no more for Lochaber’s Max Campbell and Kyles Athletic’s Innes MacDonald ruled out for the season as battle to beat the drop heats up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Shinty

Shinty: Suspension no more for Lochaber’s Max Campbell and Kyles Athletic’s Innes MacDonald ruled out for the season as battle to beat the drop heats up

Roddy Macdonald's side welcome Oban Camanachd to Tighnabruaich this weekend.

Glenurquhart's Ryan Porter (left) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
Glenurquhart's Ryan Porter (left) with Innes Macdonald (Kyles). Image: Neil Paterson.
By Alasdair Bruce

The wet weather along the west coast has cast doubt over some of the weekend shinty card.

The battle to beat the Mowi Premiership drop continues and Lochaber, with two games remaining, have another ‘must win’ encounter as they look to keep their survival hopes alive, this time against Skye at Spean Bridge.

Lochaber’s Max Campbell is free of suspension while Skye should be along usual lines.

Kyles Athletic, still a win from safety, were to welcome Oban Camanachd but that game was called off due to an unplayable pitch.

An already thin Kyles squad has been stretched further as player-coach Roddy Macdonald explained: “We’re going to be without Innes Macdonald for the rest of the season as he’s broken his foot again.

“We need to pick up two more points but with four home games remaining, we should hopefully have enough to stay up.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans said: “We were waiting on Garry Lord, who aggravated his hamstring last week, so this gives him another week to recover.

“Craig Macmillan and James MacMillan would likely have missed the Kyles game through work commitments.”

Oban Camanachd manager Gareth Evans. Image: Neil Paterson.

Kingussie missed their chance to extend their lead at the top of the table when one of their games in hand, against Kinlochshiel at Rèaraig, was postponed due to an unplayable field.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Given the rain, I’m not surprised. We had a good squad available and the news on Keith MacRae’s ankle isn’t as bad as first thought and he did some running this week.”

Kingussie’s Zander Michie will see his one-match suspension carried forward to the following week’s game at home to Lochaber.”

Beauly player faces 10-game ban

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly travel to Col Glen. Beauly’s Ryan MacKay has seen his eight-match suspension increased by two games by the Camanachd Association’s Disciplinary Committee for passing through the 40 disciplinary points threshold this year. As well as being out for the remainder of this season, MacKay misses the first six games of the 2025 campaign.

There’s a promotion four-pointer between Glasgow Mid Argyll and Fort William. GMA’s Cammie McCue also passed the 40-points threshold, but his two additional games are suspended and will only be served if he accumulates 20 disciplinary points next season.

The Fort, already without skipper Victor Smith (hamstring), also miss vice-captain Lewis Clark who suffered a leg fracture in last week’s win at Kilmallie. However, Craig MacDonald returned from injury from the bench.

The Newtonmore and Skye colts meet in the north Strathdearn Cup final, moved from an unplayable Craigard to Lovat’s Balgate home with a 3.30pm throw up.

More manager Peter Ross said: “We’re much-changed from the side that beat Skye in last year’s Sutherland Cup final.

“Jason Macdonald, Tristan Ross, Xander Ross and Glen Mackintosh are the only survivors from the starting twelve and we now have three older boys with all the others aged between 13 and 21 years. That’s the way to go though.

“I think the final will be a tale of two forward lines. It will be the first final in years where we’re underdogs but I’m quietly confident in our boys.”

With nine goals over his last three games, Skye have been boosted by Jordan Murchison’s return, but wing centre Ian MacPherson misses out after suffering a leg break at Glenurquhart a fortnight ago.

Manager Ryan Nicolson said: “The boys really can’t wait for the weekend to come around and we’ve a full squad to pick from apart from Ian. Competition for squad places is very strong which is a great position to be in.”

The south Bullough Cup final between lower league Bute seconds and favourites Lochside Rovers was scheduled for the Winterton, Inveraray. However, the heavy rain left the pitch unplayable and although a number of alternative venues were identified, these also failed pitch inspections.

WCA National Division leaders Badenoch travel to Glasgow Mid Argyll whilst second placed Skye journey to Ardnamurchan.

More from Shinty

Kingussie captain Calum Grant lifts the MacAulay Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Kingussie maintain Grand Slam hopes with MacAulay Cup victory against Oban Camanachd
Matthew Sloss will miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season. Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Sloss brothers to miss the rest of Oban Camanachd's season
No quarter given: Fort William's Victor Smith with Rory Mackeachan of Kingussie. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie beat Fort William to reach Camanachd Cup final after frantic four-goal start
Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Kingussie boss looks for reaction from players in Camanachd Cup semi-final
Greg Matheson of Lovat celebrates his equaliser. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Greg Matheson comeback brace helps Lovat book Camanachd Cup final place
Lovat's Greg Matheson in action. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Shinty: Lovat ready to turn both Greg Matheson and Fraser Heath loose on Oban…
The victorious Glasgow Mid Argyll team with the Balliemore Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: Glasgow Mid Argyll win Balliemore Cup for the first time
Fort William co-manager Alan Knox. Image: Neil Paterson.
Fort William and Glasgow Mid Argyll gear up for Balliemore Cup final
Donnie Martin
Van driver to stand trial for killing Skye shinty club chieftain
Kingussie's Dylan Borthwick scores the first of his goals against Lovat in the Artemis MacAulay Cup semi-final at Braeview Park, Beauly. Image: Neil Paterson.
Shinty: 'Relentless' Kingussie book place in Macaulay Cup final with win over Lovat

Conversation