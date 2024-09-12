Ross County’s new arrivals warned about ex-Staggies striker Simon Murray ahead of Dundee clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Ross County

Ross County’s new arrivals warned about ex-Staggies striker Simon Murray ahead of Dundee clash

Staggies manager Don Cowie looks for his team to deliver their first league win - and keep their former forward quiet.

By Paul Chalk
Simon Murray has scored six goals for Dundee since his summer move from Ross County. Image: SNS.
Simon Murray has scored six goals for Dundee since his summer move from Ross County. Image: SNS.

Manager Don Cowie will warn Ross County’s new defenders to be on their guard as former Staggies striker Simon Murray returns with Dundee this weekend.

Murray moved back to Tayside this summer having rattled in 23 goals in 46 games for County last term, after joining from Queen’s Park in January 2023.

He’s already netted six in all competitions for a Dundee side which is sixth in the table, with fellow forwards Curtis Main and Seb Palmer-Houlden each scoring five.

Amid the 12 signings made by Cowie since last term are defenders Ricki Lamie, Akil Wright, Kacper Lopata and Eli Campbell.

Murray ‘wants to attack’ – Cowie

Cowie insists they will be ready for what the unbeaten Dark Blues have to offer as County chase their first win after two draws from their first four Premiership fixtures.

He said: “Quite a few of our defenders haven’t actually faced Simon in terms of what he brings to the game, but we’ll certainly let the new boys know what he’s all about.

“He’s a real threat, someone who is playing with real confidence on the back of a very good season with us.

“We need to be ready for that. We know the things he enjoys doing and that transition. He looks for space and wants to attack at every opportunity.

“We’re going to have to be on our guard to stop that.”

Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.

Club worked on right Murray move

Cowie felt the move worked well for both parties as Murray made the move to Dundee, with Hibs also keen to land his services.

He said: “We appreciate what Simon did for us as a football club last season, but at the same time, Ross County was really good for Simon.

“He would speak positively about his time here. It was no secret he was not desperate to leave here, it was more for family reasons.

“The club were patient to help him with that. It was up to a club to come up with the right figure to make that happen and, fair play to Dundee, they did that.

“It’s where he’s from and he is delighted to get the move. He’s started the season well on the back of a great season last year.”

Simon Murray scored 23 goals for Ross County last term. Image: SNS

Lamie’s knowledge can be useful

Defender Lamie made the switch from Dundee to County in July and Cowie will glean any additional information about their opponents.

When asked about tapping into Lamie’s inside knowledge, he said: “You have to try and gain any advantage you can in terms of the opposition.

“In general, now, in football there’s not many secrets.

“There are so many platforms where you can watch highlights and the details of the opposition.

“Naturally, though, when you have someone in the building who was at that club last year, you have conversations to eke out even more information, to give you that best opportunity to win the game.”

Staggies seeking clinical touch

County go into Saturday’s match on the back of a 1-0 home defeat to Aberdeen on August 31, with the Dons snatching a stoppage-time win through a Kevin Nisbet strike.

The County performance was a massive improvement from the previous week’s 6-0 Hampden hammering by Rangers as the 10th-placed Staggies look to build on their two points earned so far.

With just one league goal scored so far, Cowie wants his side to make their chances count.

He said: “We have to earn the right and go out and win the game. It is a really competitive league.

“We’ve been really close (in a 1-1 draw) against Dundee United, where I thought we were really good.

“If you’re not ruthless and clinical, teams will come back to haunt you.

“Against Aberdeen, we were very much in the game, and it was fine margins in terms of us taking the lead.

“We got sucker-punched in the last minute.

“It is about us keeping doing what we’re doing and keeping faith in the process in terms of what we’re trying to achieve.

“I saw lots of good signs against Aberdeen and it is about trying to build on that and trying to get even better.

“We’ll be looking to do that this weekend, but at the same time we are coming up against a really confident, strong team.

“Bar Rangers, where we were all disappointed with the result and performance, we have been very much in the other three league games.

“One goal separates those three matches and it could have gone either way in all three games, really.

“If I was watching a team out of their depth and struggling, it would be a different proposition, but right now we are right bang in games – and it is a case of keep doing what we’re doing, and the rewards will come.”

County expect to be without injured defenders Lamie and Will Nightingale and midfielder Max Sheaf.

For the latest news and debate, make sure you join our Ross County Facebook group.

More from Ross County

Dingwall Academy's senior football team in 1994, who triumphed in the Scottish Shield final at Hampden Park. Image: Jack Sutherland.
Dingwall Academy to celebrate 30-year anniversary of historic Scottish Schools triumph
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Don Cowie says Ross County will do all they can to help Josh Nisbet…
Ross County first team coach Paul Cowie. Image: SNS
Paul Cowie says Ross County management have key role in developing young talent
Ross County fans during the play-off victory over Raith Rovers. Image: SNS
Ross County Fans' Panel: The August assessment
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Don Cowie says Ross County squad depth underlined against Aberdeen
Kacper Lopata in action for Ross County. Image: SNS
Ross County's Kacper Lopata reveals his Poland ambition
Ross County manager Don Cowie. Image: SNS
Ross County: Don Cowie reaction and talking points following cruel late defeat to Aberdeen
Connall Ewan is looking forward to life in League One with Inverness. Image: Courtesy of Caley Thistle FC
Connall Ewan on his loan move from Ross County to Caley Thistle
Ross County midfielder Josh Nisbet. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Josh Nisbet aiming to silence doubters at Ross County
Jayden Richardson during an Aberdeen training session at Cormack Park. Image: SNS.
Transfer deadline day latest as Jayden Richardson leaves Aberdeen and Caley Thistle sign Man…

Conversation