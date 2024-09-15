Shinty: Kingussie take major step towards Premiership title by coming from behind to defeat challengers Caberfeidh

It was a day to remember for Kingussie.

Their first team recovered from two goals down to beat second-placed Caberfeidh 5-2 in the Mowi Premiership, and are now one victory from the title, while their seconds twice came from behind to take the HIS Sutherland Cup with a 3-2 victory over Skye.

In a noon throw-up at the Dell, shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison showed his prowess as two blistering strikes gave Caberfeidh a 2-0 interval lead.

However, Savio Genini and James Falconer both scored twice for the Kings before Thomas Borthwick’s effort wrapped up the points just before the hour.

Manager Iain Borthwick: “I wasn’t happy at half-time. We needed to keep ball on deck, play it wide and basically pull the finger out.

“It’s not that we were playing that badly, but we just kept giving the ball away, we lost it in midfield for a bit and I thought we were sloppy when defending their goals.

“Cabers didn’t know what hit them at the start of second half though and we won every challenge, playing really good shinty for a 15-minute period.”

Later in the afternoon, the Kingussie seconds twice trailed Skye before sealing a dramatic a 3-2 triumph to win the HIS Sutherland Cup for the first time since 2012.

Roddy Young wiped out John Archie Tuncay’s opener before Jordan Murchison put the islanders back in front. With just five minutes remaining, Michael Slimon levelled and Roddy Young’s second a minute from time claimed the trophy.

Kingussie co-manager John Gibson: “Conditions were tough with the strong wind and rain, and we started slowly, and we were lucky to get in 1-1 at half-time. We started the second half really well and Skye scored against the run of play.

“A good call from Russell Jones changed the game, putting James Hutchison into full centre, and with the chances we then created, we could have scored a few more goals.”

Skye keeper Ally MacDonald was named man of the match.

MacCuish answers Oban call

With a player shortage and their second team in the Bullough Cup final, former Scottish international Andrew “Papa” MacCuish answered the call to line up for Oban Camanachd for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, giving his side the lead in the 4-0 win at Kyles Athletic.

MacCuish punished hesitancy in the home defence in typical fashion with Daniel MacVicar, striking the ball well to add a hat-trick.

Iain Robinson’s hat-trick helped Newtonmore beat Kinlochshiel 3-2.

Robinson’s opener came from the penalty spot with visiting keeper Josh Grant penalised for a “kick” as he came off his line to save with his feet.

Robinson added two more with fine finishes while the visitors countered through Keith MacRae’s strike following Donald Nixon’s knock-down and Archie MacRae’s 20-yard shot which bounced in front of the keeper. ‘Shiel’s Finlay MacRae hit the bar late on.

Both Beauly and Fort William secured promotion to the Mowi Premiership after beating Col Glen and Inveraray respectively.

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly remain a point clear after Jack MacDonald, Sandy Elrick and Torrin Cairns secured a 3-0 win at Col Glen.

Meantime, Lachie Shaw’s hat-trick and efforts from Ewan Campbel and Calum Shepherd helped second-placed Fort William beat Inveraray 5-2.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox: “We’re happy to be back in the Premiership. It was very wet and windy in the first half and both teams struggled to get going.

“Ewen Campbell scored an important goal at 2-2 to put us back ahead.”

Jordan Kerr’s second half double earned Lochside Rovers a 2-0 win over the Bute juniors to win the Bullough Cup.

Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “We had a strong wind in the first half but didn’t take advantage. Bute were well organised, and we had to have words at half-time but it paid off.

“Our manager David MacMillan has grabbed this team by scruff of neck, turning them into trophy winners again.”