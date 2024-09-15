Shinty: Kingussie take major step towards Premiership title by coming from behind to defeat challengers Caberfeidh

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Shinty

Shinty: Kingussie take major step towards Premiership title by coming from behind to defeat challengers Caberfeidh

The club's second team capped a memorable day by winning the Sutherland Cup.

By Alasdair Bruce
Savio Genini scores for Kingussie against Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson.
Savio Genini scores for Kingussie against Caberfeidh. Image: Neil Paterson.

It was a day to remember for Kingussie.

Their first team recovered from two goals down to beat second-placed Caberfeidh 5-2 in the Mowi Premiership, and are now one victory from the title, while their seconds twice came from behind to take the HIS Sutherland Cup with a 3-2 victory over Skye.

In a noon throw-up at the Dell, shinty’s top scorer Craig Morrison showed his prowess as two blistering strikes gave Caberfeidh a 2-0 interval lead.

However, Savio Genini and James Falconer both scored twice for the Kings before Thomas Borthwick’s effort wrapped up the points just before the hour.

Kingussie’s Thomas Borthwick (right) with Callum MacKinnon (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.

Manager Iain Borthwick: “I wasn’t happy at half-time. We needed to keep ball on deck, play it wide and basically pull the finger out.

“It’s not that we were playing that badly, but we just kept giving the ball away, we lost it in midfield for a bit and I thought we were sloppy when defending their goals.

“Cabers didn’t know what hit them at the start of second half though and we won every challenge, playing really good shinty for a 15-minute period.”

Later in the afternoon, the Kingussie seconds twice trailed Skye before sealing a dramatic a 3-2 triumph to win the HIS Sutherland Cup for the first time since 2012.

Roddy Young wiped out John Archie Tuncay’s opener before Jordan Murchison put the islanders back in front. With just five minutes remaining, Michael Slimon levelled and Roddy Young’s second a minute from time claimed the trophy.

Kingussie – winners of the 2024 HIS Sutherland Cup. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kingussie co-manager John Gibson: “Conditions were tough with the strong wind and rain, and we started slowly, and we were lucky to get in 1-1 at half-time. We started the second half really well and Skye scored against the run of play.

“A good call from Russell Jones changed the game, putting James Hutchison into full centre, and with the chances we then created, we could have scored a few more goals.”

Skye keeper Ally MacDonald was named man of the match.

MacCuish answers Oban call

With a player shortage and their second team in the Bullough Cup final, former Scottish international Andrew “Papa” MacCuish answered the call to line up for Oban Camanachd for the first time since the end of the 2019 season, giving his side the lead in the 4-0 win at Kyles Athletic.

MacCuish punished hesitancy in the home defence in typical fashion with Daniel MacVicar, striking the ball well to add a hat-trick.

Iain Robinson’s hat-trick helped Newtonmore beat Kinlochshiel 3-2.

Robinson’s opener came from the penalty spot with visiting keeper Josh Grant penalised for a “kick” as he came off his line to save with his feet.

Robinson added two more with fine finishes while the visitors countered through Keith MacRae’s strike following Donald Nixon’s knock-down and Archie MacRae’s 20-yard shot which bounced in front of the keeper. ‘Shiel’s Finlay MacRae hit the bar late on.

Both Beauly and Fort William secured promotion to the Mowi Premiership after beating Col Glen and Inveraray respectively.

Mowi National Division leaders Beauly remain a point clear after Jack MacDonald, Sandy Elrick and Torrin Cairns secured a 3-0 win at Col Glen.

Meantime, Lachie Shaw’s hat-trick and efforts from Ewan Campbel and Calum Shepherd helped second-placed Fort William beat Inveraray 5-2.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox: “We’re happy to be back in the Premiership. It was very wet and windy in the first half and both teams struggled to get going.

“Ewen Campbell scored an important goal at 2-2 to put us back ahead.”

Jordan Kerr’s second half double earned Lochside Rovers a 2-0 win over the Bute juniors to win the Bullough Cup.

Lochside assistant manager Duncan MacMillan said: “We had a strong wind in the first half but didn’t take advantage. Bute were well organised, and we had to have words at half-time but it paid off.

“Our manager David MacMillan has grabbed this team by scruff of neck, turning them into trophy winners again.”

