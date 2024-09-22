Gallery: The best Camanachd Cup final pictures as Kingussie defeat Lovat in thriller

Kingussie’s dominance shows no sign of diminishing as they twice came from behind to beat battling Lovat 3-2 in a breathtaking Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at An Aird.

The final exploded into life on 13 minutes when Danny Kelly’s low shot took a bounce by keeper Rory McGregor to put Lovat ahead, but Kingussie levelled immediately when Dylan Borthwick fired high into the net from close range.

Lovat led for a second time when Fraser Heath controlled a high ball forward before turning and sending a great drive under the crossbar, but Kingussie fought back again as Savio Genini’s smart reverse pass found Cameron Bremner in space on the right and he finished well.

Just four minutes into the second half, a fine double save from Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald looked to have denied Dylan Borthwick, but Kingussie’s top scorer made it third time lucky as he found the net from a tight angle on the right.

Dylan Borthwick’s penalty was saved by Stuart MacDonald before a major flashpoint with 20 minutes remaining saw Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner sent off for a retaliatory swing at Callum Cruden after the Lovat man stepped on his ankle as he lay on the ground. Cruden escaped punishment for his part.

The on-field numbers were evened up with six minutes remaining with Fraser Heath red-carded for a swing which caught a grounded Zander Michie on the back and Kingussie saw out the closing stages.

Calum Grant became the first captain to raise the new replica Camanachd Cup, accompanied by a soft toy otter in memory of young teammate Calum Mackintosh who died last year.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That game had everything and must have been some watch for everyone present and all those watching on TV.

“I thought we had more possession in both halves but didn’t make their keeper Stuart MacDonald work enough. At the same time, Lovat looked sharp up front, especially in the first half.

“Our defence was solid in the second half, throwing their bodies on the line when needed whilst Rory McGregor in goal dealt with everything that came his way.

“Both red cards were a bit stupid from both players. They were correct decisions and one of their players could also have seen red for an off-the-ball incident with Dylan in the first half.

“Even during the period when we were a man down, we still created a couple of chances, and defended like lions when we needed to.”

Ruaridh Anderson’s creativeness and energy earned him the treasured Albert Smith medal as man of the match, presented by family member Victor Smith.

Ruaridh’s father Davie Anderson, one of the shinty greats, received the same accolade in 1987 when the Kings defeated Newtonmore 4-3 in the final at the same venue.

The Kingussie playmaker said: “That was a tough battle in the heat with two really good teams going at it the whole game.

“It’s the trophy you dream of winning when you are a kid. The Albert Smith medal is a bit of history so it’s nice to get my name on it.”

In a season which their second team completed a HIS Sutherland Cup and Mowi North Division 2 double, the Kingussie senior side are just one away from winning the Mowi Premiership title and a second Grand Slam over the last three seasons, which would secure 11 of the last 12 senior trophies on offer.

The best of youth shinty was on show earlier in the day as Skye Camanachd were 5-3 winners over Newtonmore in the under-14 MacMaster Cup final.

More led 2-0 through James Coyle’s brace but Seth MacDonald’s double pulled Skye level.

James Coyle completed his hat-trick to put Newtonmore back in front but goals from Harry Speed, Eoghainn Graham and Lachlann MacLeod ensured Skye came out on top.