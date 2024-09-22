Gallery: The best Camanachd Cup final pictures as Kingussie defeat Lovat in thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: The best Camanachd Cup final pictures as Kingussie defeat Lovat in thriller

Kings ran out 3-2 winners in an action-packed encounter at An Aird.

The Kingussie team celebrate as captain Calum Grant lifts the Camanachd Cup. Image: Neil Paterson.

By Alasdair Bruce

Kingussie’s dominance shows no sign of diminishing as they twice came from behind to beat battling Lovat 3-2 in a breathtaking Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final at An Aird.

The final exploded into life on 13 minutes when Danny Kelly’s low shot took a bounce by keeper Rory McGregor to put Lovat ahead, but Kingussie levelled immediately when Dylan Borthwick fired high into the net from close range.

Lovat led for a second time when Fraser Heath controlled a high ball forward before turning and sending a great drive under the crossbar, but Kingussie fought back again as Savio Genini’s smart reverse pass found Cameron Bremner in space on the right and he finished well.

Just four minutes into the second half, a fine double save from Lovat keeper Stuart MacDonald looked to have denied Dylan Borthwick, but Kingussie’s top scorer made it third time lucky as he found the net from a tight angle on the right.

Dylan Borthwick’s penalty was saved by Stuart MacDonald before a major flashpoint with 20 minutes remaining saw Kingussie’s Cameron Bremner sent off for a retaliatory swing at Callum Cruden after the Lovat man stepped on his ankle as he lay on the ground. Cruden escaped punishment for his part.

Kingussie captain Calum Grant with the Camanachd Cup. All images by Neil Paterson. 

The on-field numbers were evened up with six minutes remaining with Fraser Heath red-carded for a swing which caught a grounded Zander Michie on the back and Kingussie saw out the closing stages.

Calum Grant became the first captain to raise the new replica Camanachd Cup, accompanied by a soft toy otter in memory of young teammate Calum Mackintosh who died last year.

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “That game had everything and must have been some watch for everyone present and all those watching on TV.

“I thought we had more possession in both halves but didn’t make their keeper Stuart MacDonald work enough. At the same time, Lovat looked sharp up front, especially in the first half.

Kingussie captain Calum Grant keeps the ball from Marc MacLachlan (Lovat).

“Our defence was solid in the second half, throwing their bodies on the line when needed whilst Rory McGregor in goal dealt with everything that came his way.

“Both red cards were a bit stupid from both players. They were correct decisions and one of their players could also have seen red for an off-the-ball incident with Dylan in the first half.

“Even during the period when we were a man down, we still created a couple of chances, and defended like lions when we needed to.”

Lovat’s Callum Cruden (right) with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie).

Ruaridh Anderson’s creativeness and energy earned him the treasured Albert Smith medal as man of the match, presented by family member Victor Smith.

Ruaridh’s father Davie Anderson, one of the shinty greats, received the same accolade in 1987 when the Kings defeated Newtonmore 4-3 in the final at the same venue.

The Kingussie playmaker said: “That was a tough battle in the heat with two really good teams going at it the whole game.

“It’s the trophy you dream of winning when you are a kid. The Albert Smith medal is a bit of history so it’s nice to get my name on it.”

Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick scores what proved to be the winning goal early in the second half.

In a season which their second team completed a HIS Sutherland Cup and Mowi North Division 2 double, the Kingussie senior side are just one away from winning the Mowi Premiership title and a second Grand Slam over the last three seasons, which would secure 11 of the last 12 senior trophies on offer.

The best of youth shinty was on show earlier in the day as Skye Camanachd were 5-3 winners over Newtonmore in the under-14 MacMaster Cup final.

More led 2-0 through James Coyle’s brace but Seth MacDonald’s double pulled Skye level.

James Coyle completed his hat-trick to put Newtonmore back in front but goals from Harry Speed, Eoghainn Graham and Lachlann MacLeod ensured Skye came out on top.

Lovat’s Callum Cruden (right) with Cameron Bremner (Kingussie). 
Lovat keeper Stuart Macdonald (right) and Drew Howie deal with Kingussie’s Savio Genini. 
Kingussie’s Savio Genini tries to get a shot past Lovat defender Drew Howie. 
Kingussie’s Dylan Borthwick (left) celebrates the first of his two goals in the cup final. 
Kingussie win the 2024 Tulloch Homes Camanachgd Cup. 2024. 
Winner of the 2014 Albert Smith Medal Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson with his father Davie who won the medal in the 1987 final, also at Fort William. 

 

