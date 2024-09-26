Shinty: Plasterer in Paris and goalkeeping dilemma leave Kyles Athletic depleted for Caberfeidh clash

A plasterer in Paris and a goalkeeping dilemma have left Kyles Athletic player-coach Roddy Macdonald with plenty to think about ahead of Caberfeidh’s Mowi Premiership visit.

He said: “Andrew King is a plasterer to trade and is currently working at a Jaguar showroom in Paris so he’s missing for a fortnight.

“We’re also struggling for a goalkeeper with John Whyte and Jack Whyte unavailable as is our second team keeper.”

This could mean Macdonald is forced to go in goals himself, meaning he’ll have played in every position this season, or his father, the legendary Kenny Macdonald, is persuaded to make a comeback.

Roddy Macdonald added: “Conor Kennedy is working but Will Cowie and Murdo Macrae return which helps.”

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid also makes changes. He said: “Cameron Grant, Kyle Grant, Kenzie Taylor, Calum Mackinnon, and Ben Macdonald drop out through a mixture of work and other commitments. Jamie Mackintosh returns, and Connor McGregor makes his first start following injury.”

Kings on the brink

Kingussie can clinch a fourth successive title and a second Grand Slam in three years but will need to do what no other side in the league has done this season and beat Skye Camanachd in Portree.

Skye boss Willie MacDonald is without defender Sam Macphee who’s had a terrific season.

MacDonald said: “Sam’s on crutches, unfortunately. He doesn’t really know what caused the problem, but he’s a big miss. Ruaraidh MacLeod is also out as he’s back on the rigs.”

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick is on holiday so former player Ali MacLeod takes charge. Cameron Bremner began a four-match suspension which rules him out for the rest of the season.

The sides also contest the Ally Morrison Memorial Cup which remembers the former Skye player, youth coach and manager.

Oban Camanachd host Glenurquhart and manager Gareth Evans said: “Daniel Cameron remains out with a rib injury whilst James MacMillan’s on holiday. Gregor Macdonald and Craig Macmillan are also unavailable.”

“Our second team Lochside have a huge game as they can win their league, so we won’t disrupt their plans.”

It’s Glenurquhart’s final game of the season and boss David Stewart said: “It’s been six weeks since our last game, which isn’t ideal. We’re a bit stretched as our second team play Newtonmore. We’ll get enough bodies but won’t be at full strength.”

Kinlochshiel welcome Newtonmore. Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “Arron Jack’s working but other than him and John MacRae, we’re at full strength. John’s responding well to treatment on his heel injury which augers well for next season.”

This is More’s final fixture of the season.

The Mowi National Division title will be decided as leaders Beauly and second-placed Fort William play their final games of the season. Beauly hold a one-point advantage with both sides already guaranteed promotion.

Beauly will be champions if they beat Inveraray but are without the suspended Ryan MacKay and Finlay ‘Stork’ MacLennan. Inveraray’s Allan Cameron is also banned.

There will be a trophy presentation after the final whistle if the result goes Beauly’s way.

Fort William look to beat Bute and hope for any Beauly slip-up.

Fort co-manager Alan Knox said: “Calum Shepherd’s working but we’ve a good squad otherwise and Victor Smith may play depending on a fitness test.

“We’ll focus on our game and not worry about what’s happening in Beauly. Our goal was to get promoted and we’ve achieved that whilst reaching two cup finals and a semi-final is a massive step in the right direction.”

Col Glen welcome Glasgow Mid Argyll. Col Glen’s Auryn Kerr and GMA’s Andrew Morrison are both suspended.

The Macaulay Association sponsored Women’s Camanachd Association representative matches at both senior and under-16 level take place at Mossfield on Sunday.

Skye pair Caitlin Maclean and Christina MacDonald and Kinlochshiel’s Alaina MacLennan are included in the West senior squad with Lochaber duo Amy Disher and Mairi Duncan, as well as Badenoch pair Zoe Reid and Hope Borthwick, representing the East.