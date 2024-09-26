‘There’s nowhere better for it’: What difference will major undersea cable project make to Peterhead?

A landmark moment took place today in Peterhead, as ground was broken on the new major new Eastern Green Link Two energy project (EGL2).

The staggering £4.3 billion development will create an underwater electricity transport system between the Blue Toon and Drax in Yorkshire.

It will carry enough clean energy to power over two million homes, and is the largest undertaking of its kind in the UK.

But at today’s ground-breaking event in Peterhead, filled with energy firm bigwigs and enough technical acronyms to make your head explode, there was some clear optimism over the impact it will have on the north-east.

I spoke with the man in charge of EGL2, Ricky Saez, and heard from him about what exactly the project is, and the benefit it will bring to the Blue Toon.

What is EGL2?

In Peterhead, a new substation will be built across from the current power station, which converts energy for being transported long distances.

With more than 500km of underwater cabling, it is the longest of its kind in the UK.

Peterhead has become a hub for green energy in recent years following the 2014 oil downturn – with a boom in offshore wind farms.

The world’s first offshore windfarm is visible along horizon from the harbour, and the largest one in Europe is also in the works near the Blue Toon.

But how will EGL2 benefit Peterhead?

The groundbreaking today has been a long time coming.

But what will this mean to your average John Buchan on the streets of the Blue Toon?

Mr Saez laid out the numerous benefits which Peterhead can expect in the coming years, and even decades…

The former oil and gas boss, who has now transitioned to working in clean energy, told me: “I fully anticipate that there will be huge growth in the local community.

“We will see several thousands of jobs, there is going to be seismic shift in the number of people coming into the town.

“I would expect a large number of apprenticeship programmes, and I would also anticipate that a number of hotels and local businesses will be impacted.

“From my perspective, I don’t think there is a town better placed than Peterhead for EGL2.”

He also championed the local contractors which will be on the frontline of the project, with Fraserburgh firm David Smith Contractors being awarded the earthworks contract.

“That really shows our focus on local contractors and content,” Ricky added.

‘We want to leave a legacy in Peterhead’

Ricky is no stranger to a project of this size.

He tells me that he has “done projects all over the world, in various social demographics and locations”.

And the EGL2 director emphasised that “every time a project of this size, scale and makeup comes around, there is a significant economic boost”.

“We don’t want it to be a transient boost, when we do the project here, we want to train people skills that they retain,” Ricky added.

“So that when the EGL2 project is complete and we’re away, we have left a legacy in Peterhead where people can get future employment.

“The big focus isn’t just delivering the jobs now, but also delivering the jobs for the future.”

