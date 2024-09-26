‘There’s nowhere better for it’: What difference will major undersea cable project make to Peterhead?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘There’s nowhere better for it’: What difference will major undersea cable project make to Peterhead?

Ground has been broken on the new underwater power link between Peterhead and Yorkshire, but what benefits will it bring to the Blue Toon?

By Isaac Buchan
Project Director Ricky Saez spoke to The P&J about the numerous benefits the town could soon enjoy thanks to EGL2. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson/ SSEN
Project Director Ricky Saez spoke to The P&J about the numerous benefits the town could soon enjoy thanks to EGL2. Image: SSEN

A landmark moment took place today in Peterhead, as ground was broken on the new major new Eastern Green Link Two energy project (EGL2).

The staggering £4.3 billion development will create an underwater electricity transport system between the Blue Toon and Drax in Yorkshire.

It will carry enough clean energy to power over two million homes, and is the largest undertaking of its kind in the UK.

Energy bosses break ground in Peterhead on the Eastern Green Link 2 project. Image: SSEN
Energy bosses break ground in Peterhead on the Eastern Green Link 2 project. Image: SSEN

But at today’s ground-breaking event in Peterhead, filled with energy firm bigwigs and enough technical acronyms to make your head explode, there was some clear optimism over the impact it will have on the north-east.

I spoke with the man in charge of EGL2, Ricky Saez, and heard from him about what exactly the project is, and the benefit it will bring to the Blue Toon.

What is EGL2?

In Peterhead, a new substation will be built across from the current power station, which converts energy for being transported long distances.

More than 500km of cable will transport energy from Peterhead to Drax. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson
More than 500km of cable will transport energy from Peterhead to Drax. Image: Clarke Cooper/ DC Thomson

With more than 500km of underwater cabling, it is the longest of its kind in the UK.

Peterhead has become a hub for green energy in recent years following the 2014 oil downturn – with a boom in offshore wind farms.

These windmills built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson
These turbines built off the coast of Peterhead were the first of their kind. Image: Wullie Marr/ DC Thomson

The world’s first offshore windfarm is visible along horizon from the harbour, and the largest one in Europe is also in the works near the Blue Toon.

But how will EGL2 benefit Peterhead?

The groundbreaking today has been a long time coming.

Project Director Ricky Saez (third left) told the P&J Peterhead can expect numerous benefits from EGL2. Image: SSEN
Project Director Ricky Saez (third left) told the P&J Peterhead can expect numerous benefits from EGL2. Image: SSEN

But what will this mean to your average John Buchan on the streets of the Blue Toon?

Mr Saez laid out the numerous benefits which Peterhead can expect in the coming years, and even decades…

The former oil and gas boss, who has now transitioned to working in clean energy, told me: “I fully anticipate that there will be huge growth in the local community.

“We will see several thousands of jobs, there is going to be seismic shift in the number of people coming into the town.

“I would expect a large number of apprenticeship programmes, and I would also anticipate that a number of hotels and local businesses will be impacted.

“From my perspective, I don’t think there is a town better placed than Peterhead for EGL2.”

He also championed the local contractors which will be on the frontline of the project, with Fraserburgh firm David Smith Contractors being awarded the earthworks contract.

“That really shows our focus on local contractors and content,” Ricky added.

‘We want to leave a legacy in Peterhead’

Ricky is no stranger to a project of this size.

He tells me that he has “done projects all over the world, in various social demographics and locations”.

The site of the new EGL2 substation in Peterhead. Image: SSE
The site of the new EGL2 substation in Peterhead. Image: SSE

And the EGL2 director emphasised that “every time a project of this size, scale and makeup comes around, there is a significant economic boost”.

“We don’t want it to be a transient boost, when we do the project here, we want to train people skills that they retain,” Ricky added.

“So that when the EGL2 project is complete and we’re away, we have left a legacy in Peterhead where people can get future employment.

“The big focus isn’t just delivering the jobs now, but also delivering the jobs for the future.”

Conversation