Shinty: Skye’s Dan MacDonald heads game’s unavailable list this weekend after hamstring tear

Mowi Premiership champions Kingussie and Skye Camanachd meet for the second successive Saturday, this time at the Dell.

Skye full-forward Dan MacDonald, who has netted 10 times in his inaugural topflight season, is set to miss the Islanders’ remaining three games after tearing his hamstring.

Skye manager Willie MacDonald said: “I was pleased with our performance last week, apart from us not scoring, and we had a couple of decent spells in the game.

“This is going to be another week of forced changes though.”

Sam Macphee and Ruaraidh MacLeod also remain out for Skye.

Kings clinched the top-flight title in Portree last weekend, but manager Iain Borthwick must also utilise his squad for this one.

He said: “That’s Lee Bain finished for the season due to work commitments and George Taylor-Ramsay is unavailable, too.

“Rory MacKeachan is on holiday and James Falconer was hit on the knee last week. He’s had physio, but is still sore.

“Calum Grant still has an ankle problem, whilst Cammie Bremner is banned.

“There will be a chance for youngsters, such as Sam Thain, Macleod Dawson and Jack Nelson, to show what they can do.”

Clubs set to assess other options this weekend

Caberfeidh manager Garry Reid will miss Oban Camanachd’s visit so his assistant Brian MacDonald takes charge.

Reid said: “Connor McGregor and Gavin McLauchlan are both on holiday for the next couple of weeks, and Ben MacDonald has returned offshore.

Craig Morrison picked up a knock at Kyles last week, but will hopefully make it.

“We’re keen to finish off our home campaign with a win, but Oban Camanachd look like they’ve come into a bit of form, so it’ll be a challenge.”

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “We’re very short and just need to get this week out the way and then we’ll be fine for numbers, as our second-team Lochside play their final game on Saturday.

“Daniel Cameron, Evan MacLellan and Alexander Macdonald are all on holiday, whilst Garry Lord and James MacMillan are both working.

“Scott McMillan will travel with senior team.”

Roddy Macdonald out with injury

Kyles Athletic complete their season against Lovat at Tighnabruaich, but Kyles player-coach Roddy Macdonald misses out with an ankle injury.

He said: “I took a sore one last week and damaged some nerves.”

The good news for Scotland manager Garry Reid is that Macdonald, last year’s captain, expects to be fit for selection ahead of the shinty-hurling international against Ireland at the end of the month.

Macdonald added: “Once again, we’ll have a bit of a makeshift side. John Whyte returns in goal, but Cammy Jack and Roan MacVicar are unavailable, so we’ll be stretched again.”

It is Lovat’s first game since their Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup final defeat to Kingussie.

Manager Jamie Matheson said: “It’s not easy to pick ourselves up for the last four league games, but we have a good group of lads who want to finish the season strongly.

“We’ll be without Lorne Mackay and Fraser Heath, who both start two-game bans. Callum Cruden and Calum MacAulay are also unavailable.

“Our keeper Stuart MacDonald cracked a rib in the final so he’s a major doubt and my brother Greg Matheson still isn’t 100% fit. So we’ll assess them both.

“The game is a chance for our younger lads to stake a claim for a first team place going forward and impress whoever’s in charge next year, whether that’s myself or someone new.”

Mowi National Division

In the Mowi National Division, Inveraray host Glasgow Mid Argyll, and Inveraray’s Allan Cameron and GMA’s Andrew Morrison are both free of suspension.

Lochside Rovers can win Mowi South Division 1 if they defeat the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds at Peterson Park.

In the Women’s Camanachd Association senior representative match, the West beat the East 2-0 after extra-time at Mossfield.

Dunadd’s Eilidh Cameron broke the deadlock before setting up Glasgow Mid Argyll’s Beth MacLellan for the second.

West skipper Laura McCafferty from GMA raised the Macaulay Association Area Representative Cup.