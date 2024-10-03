‘Loud whooshing will keep us awake’: Council AGAINST Hill of Fare turbines ‘bigger than Blackpool Tower’

Aberdeenshire Council has dealt a blow to developers hoping to build some of Scotland’s tallest turbines at the Hill of Fare near Banchory by officially opposing the plans.

RES Renewables wants to construct 16 turbines on the popular beauty spot.

The turbines are designed to measure between 180 and 200 metres tall, which led to them being described as “something from a sci-fi horror film”.

Developers argued the proposal could bring the area a staggering £156 million economic boost to the area.

And they boasted that the construction phase would create 230 jobs.

The firm also pledged to give more than £26m to community projects in the area while the wind farm is in operation for 50 years.

Why was the council against the Hill of Fare wind farm?

However, this wasn’t enough to sway Aberdeenshire councillors as they unanimously agreed to formally object to the proposal today.

The scheme will now undergo a public local inquiry, before being determined by the Scottish Government.

It had previously been before the Garioch, Mearns, and Kincardine and Mearns area committees, with all similarly opposed.

The local authority is standing against the development as it believes the wind farm would have an “unacceptable impact” on the historic Sunhoney and Christchurch stone circles.

Officials also believe it would have a “significant impact” on the surrounding landscape and visual impact of the hill.

The application went before members of the infrastructure services committee today.

RES Renewables project manager Gavin Shirley hoped the council would back the plans as they came at an “exciting time” for the Just Transition.

“This wind farm comes forward at an important time for the north-east, which will lead the transition to renewables and host the UK Government’s flagship green power company in Aberdeen,” he told the meeting.

Objectors hit out at ‘poorly thought out’ application

Former Aberdeenshire councillor Peter Argyle spoke at the meeting as chairman of Torphins Community Council.

But, he was also there representing six other community councils surrounding the “beautiful” Hill of Fare.

Mr Argyle slammed the proposal, stating it was a “bad application” and “poorly thought out”.

He claimed that it failed to meet a number of local and national planning policies.

Mr Argyle said: “It cannot be pretended that there is any overriding necessity for this massive windfarm on this hill.

“The Hill of Fare is not only prominent, it is much loved.

“It stands in the middle of a well-populated and rural area, 15,000 people live in close proximity.

“I do not think there is any wind farm in Scotland, either applied for or consented, which will directly impact so significantly on so many people and communities.”

Fears noisy turbines would disturb residents

Meanwhile, Midmar resident Louis Blackwell claimed the “noisy” turbines would make it hard for residents to sleep at night.

Mr Blackwell, who revealed he has a diploma in acoustics and noise control, told members he wanted to talk “without being too technical”.

He explained the night time noise level for turbines is 43 decibels, which compares to a refrigerator hum or a trickling stream.

But Mr Blackwell believed that was too much, exclaiming: “That’s ludicrously high for a quiet countryside setting.”

“The Midmar area has been recorded much lower at around 20 decibels and is frequently much lower,” he said.

“An increase of 23 is a significant difference when you are trying to get to sleep.”

He warned that Aberdeenshire Council could face an influx of complaints from tired residents living nearby, simply stating: “Be prepared.”

Mr Blackwell also raised fears that wear and tear of the turbine blades over time would increase the “whoosh whoosh” noise.

What did councillors have to say?

Mid Formartine councillor Derek Ritchie raised the point that the proposed turbines would be taller than the famous Blackpool Tower, which stands at 158 metres.

“I just wanted to put that into perspective,” he told the chamber.

He wanted confirmation that the turbines would indeed be larger – but also queried if they would be visually similar to the famous structure.

Council planner James Hewitt confirmed the turbine heights, but added: “I’ll decline to comment on whether or not they look like the Blackpool Tower.”

Peterhead councillor Stephen Smith admitted he found Mr Ritchie’s analogy “less than illuminating”, which brought a few chuckles to Woodhill House.

However, he believed the council was right to object to the wind farm proposal.

Mr Smith said: “I’m struggling to remember any occasion over the years where we have had as many community councils band together because there is such a strong feeling on an issue.”

Committee members agreed that an objection was the correct decision.

Wind farm firm ‘disappointed’ with objection

Speaking afterwards, Mr Shirley said the developers were “disappointed” with the council’s objection.

He added: “This project has been carefully designed and sensitively sited in an area identified by the council as having ‘potential for wind farm development’.

“If consented, it would maximise economic benefit to Aberdeenshire.

“We have undertaken extensive consultation with the community and key consultees all of which has helped us develop a sensitive design which minimises impacts and maximises benefits.”

