Shinty: Oban Camanachd boss hails players after impressive win at Caberfeidh

Gareth Evans described the victory as one of the best results of his time in charge.

By Alasdair Bruce
Oban's Ross MacMillan with Kenzie Taylor (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.
Oban's Ross MacMillan with Kenzie Taylor (Caberfeidh). Image: Neil Paterson.

A second-placed Mowi Premiership finish is still in sight for Oban Camanachd after their 2-0 win at Caberfeidh.

Scott MacMillan, recalled to the side, netted after three minutes with a low backhand strike into the corner of the net and with just four minutes remaining, Ross MacMillan finished off a good move, started near the corner flag on the right, to seal victory.

Oban boss Gareth Evans said: “We were short today but our starting 12 did brilliantly, in what was one of the best results of my time in charge.

“We rode our luck at times in the second half, but all the boys put a shift in.

“Garry Lord managed a late work switch to play while Daniel Madej was superb against Craig Morrison.”

Champions Kingussie stretched their lead at the top of the table to nine points, recording their biggest win of the season by beating Skye Camanachd 11-1 at the Dell.

Hat-tricks from Ruaridh Anderson and Dylan Borthwick were added to by Iain Fraser, Roddy Young, Lee Bain and Savio Genini before goalie Rory McGregor converted a late penalty.

Archie Millar countered five minutes from time.

Scott MacMillan opens the scoring for Oban Camanachd. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Kingussie manager Iain Borthwick said: “Skye are having a great season but I’ve always thought we could give someone a sore one if we all clicked and the boys were unbelievable.

“We played some really good shinty and their keeper Ryan Morrison could do nothing about the goals and must also have made five or six great saves. Lee Bain managed a late work swich to play and he was brilliant.”

Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison with Daniel Madej (Oban). Image: Neil Paterson.

Signing off in style

Kyles Athletic completed their season with a thrilling 4-3 victory over Lovat.

Kyles opened with a strong wind in their favour and Ross Donald turned home James Pringle’s pass before Will Cowie played in Scott Macdonald to make it 2-0.

Lovat fought back and Marc MacLachlan, Lewis Tawse and Greg Matheson had the visitors 3-2 ahead at half-time.

The former Skye combination of Will Cowie and James Pringle won the day as Cowie turned home Ross Macrae’s free-hit on his backhand before then turning provider, finding James Pringle who finished well from the left of the penalty spot to score the winner.

Kyles Athletic’s Will Cowie said: “It was end-to-end but considering we were missing the likes of Roddy Macdonald, Andrew King, Conor Kennedy and Innes Macdonald, we’re delighted to win.

“We’re disappointed with our season overall but recent wins over Caberfeidh and Lovat show what we’re capable of.”

In the Mowi National Division, fourth-placed Inveraray closed the gap on third-placed Glasgow Mid Argyll to a single point after beating their rivals 2-1.

GMA’s Calum Morrison cancelled out Allan MacDonald’s opener with Fraser Watt’s winner coming soon after half-time.

Lochside Rovers won Mowi South Division 1 after beating the Glasgow Mid Argyll seconds 7-2 at Peterson Park.

The sides were tied 2-2 at the interval but Lochside pulled away in the second half.

Ross Campbell and Jordan Kerr grabbed hat-tricks for the Oban side and Ruairidh Buchanan the other

In the Women’s Camanachd Association National Division, second-placed Skye defeated third-placed Lochaber 1-0 in Portree.

Skye were missing Rhianna Kirk while Mowi Valerie Fraser Camanachd Cup winners Lochaber lost Hannah Macdonald to suspension following her booking in the final, as well as Natalie MacDonald and Claire Delaney. Skye’s Holly Maclean settled it with a shot through a crowded goal area soon after the interval.

Skye boss Jenna Beaton said: “It was proper end-to-end and both teams had really good chances.

“This part of the season has been very stop-start for us, making it difficult, but the girls played well.”

It always looked as if one goal would settle it and Lochaber manager Alan Macdonald added: “Our keeper Joanne Gillanders made some great saves in the first half, and we came back into it in the second half.

“It’s been a long season, but I’ll not be negative as it’s been a good year for us.”

