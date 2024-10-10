Shinty: Added edge to Oban Camanachd’s Premiership meeting with Lovat

Extra spice has been added to Oban Camanachd’s Mowi Premiership meeting with Lovat as it doubles up as this year’s Mòd Cup match.

Oban hosts the Royal National Mòd and this year’s clash marks 55 years since the first Mòd Cup in 1969 when Newtonmore beat Kingussie to take the Aviemore trophy.

The Mòd Cup for women, the LearnGaelic trophy, is contested between an Argyll Select and Ardnamurchan earlier in the day.

Watching on will be former referee Henry MacInnes, recently named 2024 Mòd Shinty Chieftain.

Oban Camanachd have lifted the trophy four times and manager Gareth Evans, who still has designs on a second-placed league finish, said: “Andy MacDonald, Daniel Cameron, Calum MacMillan and Louie MacFarlane are all on holiday while Lorn Dickie’s unavailable.

“Alexander Macdonald and Ross Campbell return though after featuring for Lochside.”

Lovat last lifted the Mòd Cup in 1972 and are without Lorne MacKay and Fraser Heath who both complete two-match suspensions.

Boss Jamie Matheson said: “The two boys being banned is a blow and Craig Mainland and Danny Kelly are also missing as both are on holiday, so we’ll be pretty stretched.”

Matheson is hopeful keeper Stuart MacDonald will return after missing last week’s defeat at Kyles Athletic with a cracked rib.

Cameron Macmillan deputised then, joining his brother Ronan Macmillan and father Graeme Macmillan who have also featured as a keeper in shinty’s top-flight.

Shiel aim to inflict defeat on champions

Kinlochshiel will attempt to be the first team to beat champions Kingussie this season.

Shiel manager Willie MacRae said: “It’s our last game of the season and I’ve a decision to make as our goalie Josh Grant is unavailable. Paul MacRae previously covered against Caberfeidh but he’s also unavailable.

“I’m hoping to give young Fraser Reid a run out. He had five stiches inserted below his knee a couple of weeks ago but he’s a tough competitor and he deserves a chance in the side.

“Kingussie have quick forwards with great movement, but you have to be confident in your man marking and not lose them.”

Kings’ manager Iain Borthwick said: “Lee Bain and George Taylor Ramsay are both supposed to be working but we won’t know for sure until Friday evening.

“Rory MacKeachan’s still in America but will be back for the following week’s Oban Camanachd game.

“James Falconer and Liam Borthwick missed the Skye match. James trained this week and although his knee’s still sore, he’s going play. Liam did gym work and is also ready to play.”

Funeral for Skye stalwart

Skye Camanachd’s meeting with Caberfeidh has been postponed following Ross Cowie’s sad passing.

The funeral of the former Skye player and manager of their 1990 Camanachd Cup winning side takes place in the Portree and Bracadale Free Church, Portree at 2pm on Saturday.

Skye chairman Thomas Wilson said: “Ross was a leader and was always a great support to me. He’s left an everlasting mark on our club.”

Inveraray host Bute in the Mowi National Division on the back of impressive wins over Glasgow Mid Argyll and Beauly.

Manager Andy Watt said: “We’ve had two good results in the last fortnight where we’ve had players come back into the squad to add strength to our starting 12.

“Our biggest challenge this season has been consistency in team selection due to the impact injuries, suspensions and player availability.

“When we’ve a full squad, we know we can compete with anyone in the league.

“We’re impacted again this week with keeper Scott MacLachlan, Allan MacDonald and Ally Munro all unavailable.

“Ross Montgomery, who has been a key player this season, is out injured with a fractured kneecap following a challenge last Saturday.

“That’s Ross and Ruaraidh Graham having both suffered the same injury this season as a result of late challenges.

“Whilst we’re short this week, it’s an opportunity for younger second team players to get some experience at National Division level.

“We want to finish the season on a high at home, so we’re looking for a good performance and a positive result.”