Scotland v Ireland shinty-hurling international: Why Kingussie’s Robert Mabon has been picked to skipper Scots

Scotland manager Garry Reid explained why he has chosen the Kingussie full-back as his captain for the clash with the Irish.

By Alasdair Bruce
Robert Mabon, Scotland captain, with his commemorative kilt pin ahead of the shinty-hurling international in Ireland. Image: Neil G Paterson.
Robert Mabon, Scotland captain, with his commemorative kilt pin ahead of the shinty-hurling international in Ireland. Image: Neil G Paterson.

Scotland manager Garry Reid has chosen Kingussie full back Robert Mabon to lead his troops into battle against Ireland in Saturday’s shinty-hurling international at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Mabon, the 2023 Mowi national player of the year, has been a mainstay in a Kingussie side who have won 11 of shinty’s last twelve senior trophies.

He made his international debut in 2019 and is full of praise for the players who helped him settle into the hurly-burly of the new environment.

He said: “Blair Morrison and I came in from the under-21s that year and it helps to have good players alongside you, as the pace and physicality of shinty-hurling can be daunting.

Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae was at the back with me on my debut, and he was great, talking me through the game.

“As I get more experience, I hope to be able to do the same with any new guys who come into the side.

“The Scotland captaincy came out of the blue really – Garry pulled me aside at the last training session and said he’d been impressed with what I’d done for Kingussie and asked me to be captain.

Lovat’s Calum MacAulay (left) with Robert Mabon (Kingussie) in the 2024 Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup Final, at An Aird, Fort William. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“I thought the captaincy might go to one of the older guys, but you don’t say no to something like that as it’s a huge honour.

I’m Kingussie all the way but I must admit it is nice to be recognised in this way. It’s a real bonus.

“It will be tough as Ireland have named a strong squad. We have a good mix of a few older faces and half a dozen new guys this year.”

Captain Mabon backs Kings clubmate Anderson to threaten Ireland

The Scotland squad includes Mabon’s Kingussie clubmates Ruaridh Anderson and Alexander Michie.

Mabon added: “The main thing for us is to keep the ball low for our forwards.

“Ruaridh scored last year, and I’m sure he’ll be marked closely, but I hope we can get the ball to him a lot as he will definitely cause problems for the Irish defence.

Kingussie’s Ruaridh Anderson. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“Zander has been terrific in the Kingussie defence this season. We know we all need to keep tight on our opponents on Saturday.

“You can’t jockey them as they will just put the ball over the bar – you need to get into the tackle.”

Boss Reid explains captain call in year of change for Scotland

Manager Reid, in his final year in charge – who also gives past captain Finlay MacRae from Kinlochshiel a record 21st cap – has been impressed with Mabon, and said: “We have a team full of leaders and that will be required in this game, but Robert has led by example in an all-conquering Kingussie team, providing the solid foundation in the heart of their defence.

“He’s won every honour in the game and will bring that winning mentality to the team.”

With six new caps and three recalls, there are nine changes to the squad who lost 22-14 at Páirc Esler, Newry last year.

Garry Reid: “I am surprised by the number of changes in just one year, but the squad is made up of a balance of players that have had a good season, players that have previous experience of the cross-code game, and ones that have shown up really well over the training sessions.

“I’ve enjoyed all the sessions alongside the other coaches. I don’t think there is anything better than working with this level of player. It is a privilege I don’t take lightly.

Scotland shinty manager Garry Reid. Image: Neil G Paterson.

“This game itself is a one-off against a strong Irish squad and all I ask of the players is that they perform to the best of their ability.

“If they do that, then win, lose or draw, they can all walk off the pitch proud of themselves.”

This year’s international marks 100 years since Scotland and Ireland played the first composite rules fixture when the Scots won 2-1 at Celtic Park, Glasgow.

