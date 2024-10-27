Scotland lose epic against Ireland in shinty-hurling international

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland lose epic against Ireland in shinty-hurling international

One hundred years after the first shinty-hurling international, it took 100 minutes to separate the sides, in what was a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

By Alasdair Bruce
Scotland's Blair Morrison (left) and John Gillies with Eoghan Cahill (Ireland). Image: Neil Paterson.
Scotland's Blair Morrison (left) and John Gillies with Eoghan Cahill (Ireland). Image: Neil Paterson.

Scotland manager Garry Reid described it as an “epic” encounter and few would disagree as his charges went down 25-22 after extra-time to a strong Ireland side in this year’s shinty-hurling international at Cusack Park, Ennis.

Boasting seven top-tier players, Ireland went on the offensive from the throw-in and it took a goal line clearance from Kinlochshiel’s Finlay MacRae to keep out an effort from Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan before Caberfeidh’s Kevin Bartlett and Newtonmore’s Steven Macdonald put the Scots two-up.

Clare’s Aidan McCarthy countered but when Caberfeidh’s Craig Morrison found Ruaridh Anderson racing forward to his left, the Kingussie man finished on his left side to claim the afternoon’s opening goal.

Scotland’s John Gillies (front) and Craig Morrison celebrate the goal by Lachie Shaw that put Scotland in front with minutes to go of normal time. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Oban Camanachd’s Daniel MacVicar, on his debut, stretched high at the back post to turn home a cross from Lovat’s Craig Mainland to make it 8-1, but Kilkenny’s Eoin Cody began to influence proceedings, and he found the net to get Ireland back in it.

With heavy rain now falling, Steven Macdonald and Kevin Bartlett added visiting points as the Scots led 10-7 at the interval.

The rain eased after the restart and when Ruaridh Anderson ran at the heart of the Irish defence, his effort was saved but the ball broke for Craig Morrison who steered it home for a third Scottish goal.

The hosts responded and Eoin Cody scored a brilliant individual goal from the left, and with Aidan McCarthy keeping the points flowing, the hosts fought back, and Killian Sampson tied the contest at 15-15 with 10 minutes remaining.

Eoin Cody and Aidan McCarthey were combining to great effect and Ireland went into the closing stages ahead, but when Fort William’s Lachie Shaw came off the bench to sweep the ball home for a debut goal, Scotland led by a single point with the regulation 80 minutes almost up. However, they were left frustrated when Aidan McCarthy made it 18-18 following a disputed free from the middle of the park following the restart to force extra-time.

Ireland’s Shane Meehan (12) and Steven Macdonald (Scotland) stand firm at a throw-in. Image: Neil Paterson. 

Another Aidan McCarthy’s free was cancelled out by Kevin Bartlett before Ireland pulled away with McCarthy and Cody adding points before Eoin Cody cleverly flicked the ball by Finlay MacRae before smashing it home to complete a wonderful hat-trick.

Kilkenny’s Martin Keoghan added another point and Scotland needed a goal. When they were awarded a free and in a central position, Craig Morrison opted to shoot, blasting the ball through a crowded goalmouth to grab his second goal of the afternoon.

It wasn’t enough though as Ireland clamed a 25-22 win to retain the Mowi Quaich.

Scotland’s Kevin Bartlett was named man of the match.

Garry Reid, in his final international in charge, said: “It’s hard to reflect straight afterwards on a game that was emotional, chaotic and turned into what can only be described as an epic.

“We competed so well throughout the game and thought we had won it at the end, but it wasn’t to be.

“I couldn’t be prouder of the players and the backroom staff. I hope we have provided an advert for shinty-hurling that can be built upon further in the years to come.”

Ireland co-manager Terence ‘Sambo’ McNaughton said: “You have to adapt in this game and Eoin Cody was brilliant for us.

“Anybody watching would have to agree that there’s room for this game in our schedule, it was a class game to watch.

“You have to commit and if you don’t, you’re in trouble because it’s an aggressive game. Everybody I talked to afterwards was raving about it.”

The scorers were: Ireland: Aidan McCarthy 0-9, Eoin Cody 3-2, Eoghan Cahill 0-1, Martin Keoghan 0–2, Killian Sampson 0-1 Shane Meehan 0-1.

Scotland: Kevin Bartlett 0-4, Steven Macdonald 0-3, Ruaridh Anderson 1-0, Daniel MacVicar 1-0, Craig Morrison 2-0, Lachie Shaw 1-0.

