Shinty: Lovat boss pleased to start the new year on a positive note

Just as they did last year, Lovat retained The Lovat Cup following a 1-1 derby draw with Beauly.

This hotly contested encounter was subject to several pitch inspections but went ahead at Beauly’s Braeview Park following a morning check.

Lovat’s Greg Matheson hit the post early on but Beauly, who last won the trophy in 2015, took the lead through Jack MacDonald on 11 minutes.

Lovat’s player of the year Lewis Tawse volleyed home a rebound to level soon after the restart and that goal proved crucial as the Balgate men kept the trophy as holders.

Drusilla Fraser presented trophy to Lovat captain Graeme Macmillan with referee Graeme Irvine, who was in control throughout, receiving a bottle of whisky from Beauly’s Steven MacKenzie, a Camanachd Association past president.

Lovat manager Jamie Matheson: “Beauly did well to get the game on, shifting surface water with a pump, but it left a tough pitch to play on as it was hard in places and both slippery and soft in other parts.

“We were without the likes of keeper Stuart MacDonald, Drew Howie, Calum MacAulay and Daniel Grieve and we were poor in the first half.

“That said, we’d only trained a couple of times ahead of the game, so it took us a while to get going and Beauly had the better of the first half.

“We regrouped at half-time though and impressed after that and I thought their keeper Lee Dunbar made some good second half saves.

“Ronan Macmillan was really good in our goal and Martin Mainland and Graeme Macmillan went on to have good games in our defence.

“I thought Beauly keeper Lee Dunbar was very good whilst Euan Maccormick, who played in defence, and Ryan MacKay, in attack, both stood out for Beauly.”

Fort edge Lochaber at Spean Bridge

Most of the New Year schedule beat the elements as inaugural winners Fort William won back the Billy MacLachlan memorial trophy, beating Lochaber 3-2 at Spean Bridge. This was the third playing for this trophy and a good-sized crowd gathered to remember Lochaber stalwart Billy MacLachlan.

All the goals came in the second half in with Cam Stephen bagging a brace for the Fort and Victor Smith the other. Stuart Callison and Ben Delaney netted for Lochaber, but it wasn’t enough to retain the trophy.

Fort William co-manager Alan Knox said: “The game was great for the area with a good crowd present.

“It was fiery yet friendly and a great way to kick the season off although part of me can’t believe that we’re back playing already.

“There were first half chances at both ends and although Lochaber scored first, we hit them with three quick goals before Lochaber pulled one back late on.

“We were a few regulars short but the boys that came in all did well. There were too many good performances to mention individually, it was just a good all-round team display.”

Lochaber boss Ally Ferguson said: “The result was very disappointing, but it was a good competitive game and could have gone either way with both keepers excellent.

“Twelve teams participated as Skye hosted the John MacKinnon memorial sixes in Portree, but it was neighbouring team Lochshiel, an amalgamation of players from Lochcarron and Kinlochshiel, who took the honours with a 3-2 win over World’s Seven in the final when David Falconer, Ali Nixon and Lexie MacKenzie cancelled out William MacKinnon’s brace. Strathglass, Lewis Camanachd and Stirling Camanachd also played inter-club games.

However, Oban Camanachd’s match between the club’s over-30s and under-30s players was called off when overnight rain left the Mossfield pitch unplayable.

Oban Camanachd had confirmed that the return of this contest will now be played in memory of Donald ‘Moonis’ MacVicar, a player, a coach and a firm Oban Camanachd supporter over the years.

Kingussie’s challenge match for the Bob Sinclair memorial cup between the clubs under-25s and over-25s also fell to the wet weather.