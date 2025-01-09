Lovat veteran Drew Howie quits shinty for another sport ‘before body gives up’

There will be a new-look to the Lovat defence for the new shinty season – with experienced full-back Drew Howie confirming his retirement.

Having suffered his fair share of injuries over the years, the 34-year-old said: “I have other things I want to do before my body gives up such as trial biking.

“I’ve entered the five-round ACU British Extreme Enduro Championship, taking place from January to June this year. That’s my main goal and some select events such as the Scottish six-day trials in Fort William and maybe some stuff in Europe – if funds allow.

“I’ve spoken to former players in their 50s who played shinty into their 40s and they are now feeling the effects, as it’s a physical game.

“I’ve had two ACL (anterior cruciate ligament knee) injuries and one MCL (medial cruciate ligament), which were difficult to get over.

“I also tore my groin in the 2022 Camanachd Cup final and that took time, expense and a significant operation to fix.

“I got back playing again, but it makes you think, and you certainly feel it more as you get older, so it’s time for a change.”

Howie has been a key part of Lovat’s team since 2010.

He started off with Inverness a couple of years earlier, and played for Fort William in 2009 – where he was an unused substitute for that year’s Camanachd Cup final-winning side.

He said: “I was there when Drew McNeil was manager. Drew took me to Fort William and when his time there ended, it was made clear to me that I wouldn’t play.

“It was a horrible time – but the move to Lovat certainly didn’t work out too badly!”

The 2015 Camanachd Cup win with Lovat was undoubtedly Howie’s career highlight, with two senior Scotland caps, both home and away against Ireland, also to the fore.

“The Lovat team has barely changed since the 2013 MacTavish Cup final, and it’s been a privilege to play with these boys,” Howie said. “We were all proud of the Camanachd Cup win, it’s the one everyone wants to win and meant everything to the group – although I wish we’d manage to win a few more!”

Lovat were Scottish runners-up last season – the fifth time they’ve lost out over the last seven finals.

Howie added: “We just didn’t have the quality to get them over the line. We were also unfortunate that Newtonmore and Kingussie both had sides at their peak.”

Howie’s toughest opponent in 17 years… and plan to stay part of shinty

Having played directly against the best full forwards in the game over the last 17 years, it was time to ask Howie to name his most difficult opponent:

“I’d say Glen Mackintosh from Newtonmore. He was certainly the most respected and you always knew what was coming with Glen.

“I played against him a lot and I relished those games.”

Howie’s wife Missy plays for Valerie Fraser WCA Camanachd Cup holders Lochaber, so it’s no surprise that shinty will continue be part of their lives.

He said: “I’ll now assist John White with the Lovat under-17s with a view to taking on the role myself in the future – so I’m not walking away completely.

“Shinty has given me some of the best days of my life – and one or two of the worst, too, if I’m honest.

“It’s time for some new adventures, but also to give something back to shinty and show the younger players the culture and expectations that lie ahead.”

Boss: ‘There’s still life in Lovat’

Lovat wing-back Daniel Grieve has also called it a day, leaving manager Jamie Matheson with the task of revamping half of his back four.

Boss Matheson said: “There are a few boys at that age where they may now want to do other things and have more family time.

“Drew Howie and Daniel Grieve have been fantastic servants and will leave us missing the spine of our defence – but there are others who can step in so there’s still life in the club.”