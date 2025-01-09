Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy makes Falkirk loan switch

Ross County forward Eamonn Brophy has joined Championship leaders Falkirk on loan for the remainder of the season.

Brophy has struggled for game time this season, with only six starts and 10 substitute appearances.

His only goal this term came in a Premier Sports Cup tie away to Stranraer in July.

Brophy has been with the Staggies permanently since summer 2023, having impressed on loan from St Mirren at the tail end of the previous season.

A thigh injury towards the end of that spell affected his start to the following campaign however, and he has only intermittently held down a starting place since.

In total, Brophy has netted eight goals in 25 starts and 27 substitute outings for the Highlanders.

Following the arrival of attacker Kieran Phillips from Huddersfield Town earlier this week, Brophy has now been cleared to spend the rest of the season with John McGlynn’s side.