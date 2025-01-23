New Kyles Athletic manager sets out ‘minimum expectation’ for the coming season

After five years managing the club’s second team, Grant Profit has served his apprenticeship and now makes the step up to be the new Kyles Athletic first team manager.

With a Bullough Cup success behind him and several of his charges having made the transition to first team shinty, Profit succeeds a management team led by Scottish international Roddy Macdonald who wants to concentrate on his playing role.

Lacking a long shinty track record, Profit was keen to sound out the club talisman.

He said: “I spoke to Roddy before putting my name forward.

“I wanted to have his support. I’m also really pleased that Kenny Macdonald and Peter Kennedy are staying involved as they’ll be a huge help.

“We’ve not won anything at senior level for a few years now, but I’ve seen what a buzz it can be in Tighnabruaich when the club brings a trophy home, it’s something special.

“Our minimum expectation should be to reach the Celtic Society final and the Macaulay semis. That’s just a minimum. In the league, our home form needs to be good whilst also picking up points on the road and we’ll see what the Camanachd Cup draw brings.”

Aim to build on strong end to season

Kyles spent most of last season at the wrong end of the Mowi Premiership after an impressive run of results secured a second placed finish in 2023.

Profit said: “I’m confident in this squad and they can achieve anything they want to.

“We had rotten luck with injuries last year, leaving a shell of a squad. The players showed what they’re capable of with some good results at the end of the season and we want to bring that into the new season, start well and find the consistency we didn’t have last year.”

He’ll have to do so without experienced defenders Andrew King and Callum Miller who have both retired from top team shinty.

Profit said: “They’re big losses, but they didn’t play that much last season. It’s now someone else’s turn and we’ll also look to see if we can add a couple of new bodies to help the squad. That worked before with the likes of Will Cowie and James Pringle.

“We’re co-ordinating training activities between Glasgow and Dunoon. I want training to be exciting and fun and for the players to have that balance between dedication and enjoyment.”

In a twist of fate, former first team boss James Perlich replaces Proft as second team manager.

Profit added: “James asked me to do some fitness training with the first team six years ago and that was my first involvement with the boys. I certainly didn’t expect what came next with managing the seconds and now this.”

James Perlich, who previously enjoyed Macaulay and Celtic Society Cup success at Kyles, said: “Former senior players Andrew King, Callum Miller and Dunky Kerr have expressed an intention to play for the second team so our young players will learn from the best.

“Imagine being a 14-year-old and being guided by players who are ex-internationals, multi-trophy winners and player of the year award winners. Wow, that’s an incredible opportunity for these young players.

“I’ve only heard positive things about Grant. For me, a sign of a good manager is being held in high regard by their players.

“From what I’ve seen, the second team players have respect for Grant for what he’s contributed to their team over the years. I’d encourage the first team players to show that same regard.

“After doing the job myself. I understand 100% the challenges Grant faces and will support him in any way possible.

“If the players commit to playing each Saturday, we can field two settled squads each week. If players commit to training, avoid injuries and the lucky stars align, then I believe both teams can accomplish great things this season. You must have that belief and a level of commitment to match what you believe can be achieved.”