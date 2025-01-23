Could this help a St Giles business? New Elgin High Street location hits the market

The former home of Elgin’s Tui store is now on the market for businesses looking for a spot on Elgin’s High Street.

In December, the shop at 107-109 High Street closed down.

Now the ground and first floor retail unit is available to rent for offers over £28,500 per annum.

The owner may considering selling it.

Meanwhile, it is noted the second and third floors – which were previously mothballed – are available too.

The retail unit set within a B-listed building is currently laid out as an open plan sales area with an office, storage space and staircase.

Meanwhile, the first floor provides further stock storage space, a staff kitchen and toilet facilities.

Homeless St Giles businesses continue mission to find new homes

The St Giles Centre has shut down leaving the businesses homeless.

Some commentators have described the closure as an opportunity for some of the businesses to fill any empty units.

Using the P&J’s empty units tracker and stories, we previously looked at potential new homes for those in need.

It also showed that there isn’t many empty units on Elgin’s High Street.

Book giants Waterstones is one of the businesses looking to remain open and trading in Elgin.

Meanwhile, Elgin Subway boss Liam Dalgarno previously revealed he is trying to find a new home for the business and jobs for his staff.

Click here to find out more about the TUI property being advertised by Shepherd Commercial.

Read more about Elgin’s High Street: