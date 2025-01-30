Shinty: New Lovat boss encouraged by positive reaction to appointment

Lovat have moved quickly to appoint a new manager following Jamie Matheson’s decision to end his four-year tenure in the hotseat.

He’s replaced by Iain Nicolson who will lead the side through a period of transition.

Senior players Drew Howie, Daniel Grieve, Lorne MacKay and Calum MacAulay have all retired and the new manager said: “The last few days have been a whirlwind and I’m still speaking to the players to check availability.

“I’m really pleased with the positive reaction to my appointment from the players and committee and I’m looking to add an assistant manager. I’m also delighted fitness coach Paul Mellis is staying on.

“There will be a transition, but we have the core of a very good side, and the quality to do well. We’ll consolidate in the league and look for good cup runs.

“It’s going to be a tough season. Kingussie are there as usual, and Newtonmore will be strong with the Sloss brothers joining while the newly promoted teams are also good so points will be hard to come by.

“Being manager is something I’ve contemplated for a couple of years.

“I’ve been based in Elgin through work so haven’t played much shinty over the last two seasons but I’m back in Inverness now, working Monday to Friday so I’ve more time for shinty.

“When Jamie stepped down, it seemed natural to put my name forward. I’ll not be playing, unless it’s an emergency, as I’m looking to concentrate on the managerial side.”

Promising youngsters will get chance at the right time

Lovat have also opted to drop their second team into Mowi North Division 2, incurring an eight-point penalty deduction.

Nicolson added: “There are several promising youngsters, including the likes of Ali White, but they’re just a bit young right now and will benefit from playing regularly in North 2, that’s the most important thing.

“I’ll pick the senior games wisely when introducing them and second team manager Fraser Gallacher and I work well together.

“Jamie Matheson did good work with the side and we both agree it’s now time to freshen things up and get some success.”

Lovat have preseason friendlies against Kinlochshiel and Col Glen but have left the Saturday ahead of the new season free for last year’s captain Graeme Macmillan’s wedding.

Jamie Matheson reflected on his tenure: “It was a hard decision but I’ve a wife, a young family and my own business so it’s right I devote more time to them.

“I’ve been thinking about it since last year’s Camanachd Cup final. It was hard to pick myself up afterwards as when Cameron Bremner was sent off, I thought we’d never have a better chance. We reached three Camanachd finals during my time in charge but just couldn’t get any of them over the line.

“The best feeling was after the semi-final win over Kingussie in 2021. We were down to the bare bones, and no one gave us a chance. It’s just a pity we lost out to Kinlochshiel in the final.

“I feel a weight off my shoulders now that the decision’s made. It was almost an hour-and-a-half round trip to attend training, and I relied on Drew Howie, Dan Grieve, and Paul Mellis too.”

On the new boss, he added: “Iain is a great appointment. He gets on well with the boys, he’s a good guy, very likable and easy to get on with and just what the club needs right now.

“I also like what Fraser Gallacher has planned for the second team. Martin Bell and Euan Ferguson will provide experience, but he’ll field a very young side. The eight-point penalty seems harsh but it’s an irrelevance really as the priority is to play the young ones rather than win the league.

“Lovat mean everything to me, and they were great with us when our dad passed away so it’s a fresh start, but I’ll still watch as many games as I can.”