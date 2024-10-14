5 delicious vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Aberdeen you won’t want to miss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Partnership Home Uncategorised

5 delicious vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Aberdeen you won’t want to miss

Going plant based in the Granite City has never been easier.

In partnership with VisitAberdeenshire.
Looking for a vegan or vegetarian restaurant in Aberdeen? We've got you covered.
Looking for a vegan or vegetarian restaurant in Aberdeen? We've got you covered.

Whether you’re fully vegan or just trying to cut back on your meat intake, finding delicious vegetarian and vegan foods in Aberdeen has never been easier.

Nowadays, eating great, high-quality food without using animal products is becoming increasingly popular. And Aberdeen is certainly not to be missed when it comes to vegan and vegetarian dining.

Check out our list of five top cafes and restaurants to visit if you fancy some vegan or vegetarian meals on a day out in Aberdeen:

1. Foodstory

The interior of Foodstory.
Foodstory is eclectic, cosy and best of all, dog-friendly too! Get your vegan fix here with its veggie-friendly menu.

Foodstory began in 2013 with a Kickstarter-funded dream to create a community-focused café where people of all ages and backgrounds could enjoy healthy, locally-sourced food, art and music. The founders built the café themselves, using salvaged materials for a quirky, inviting atmosphere. Their Monington & Weston piano, inherited from a founder’s late grandfather, is available for guests to play.

Foodstory serves a wide range of dietary needs, offering homemade dishes like soups, salads, and cakes using organic, locally-sourced ingredients. Committed to sustainability, they focus on reducing meat in their menu to support a more plant-based diet. They also host regular events to bring people together, reflecting their mission to foster community. Passionate about Aberdeen and its people, they aim to create a café the city can be proud of for years to come.

Learn more about Foodstory and plan your next visit to the community-focused café.

2. Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen

Interior of Roots
Enjoy the cosy and welcoming atmosphere at Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen.

Right in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre, Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen offers a one-of-a-kind drinking and dining experience for both locals and visitors. It makes many of its ingredients in-house, from gin to jam, and focuses on seasonal, fresh and local produce. This allows its friendly and knowledgeable bar and kitchen teams to find the perfect drink or meal for any mood or occasion.

Its menu highlights the best of the area, and in addition to vegan and vegetarian dishes, such as its Ben-nae sauteed spinach, avocado, pesto and sundried tomatoes brunch, there’s also plenty of fish and meat options too.

Ninety-Nine has also previously hosted a pop-up restaurant with plant-based caterer Roots, which runs a food truck at the beach.

No matter what brings you there, you can always expect a warm welcome, delicious food, and a great time—whether it’s a casual meal or a special night out!

Book your next meal at Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen today.

3. BrewDog CastlegateBrew Dog Beers

BrewDog is known for its easy-to-drink beers and delectable food, perfect for your next Friday night out. It has brought new life to a city classic by transforming the Athenaeum building at the east end of Union Street into BrewDog Castlegate, and it’s shaking things up in Aberdeen. The spacious ground-floor bar boasts 16 craft beer lines, hand-made specialty coffee, and a full food menu featuring plenty of vegetarian options. For the meat lovers, there’s also patty melts, hot dogs and global sharing plates.

Head downstairs to rediscover a city favourite with a BrewDog twist: UnderDog. This revamped basement spot serves up a dozen craft beers and pairs them with amazing music, creating the perfect vibe for craft beer lovers.

Plan your next visit to BrewDog today.

4. Second Home Studio + Café

Various dishes surrounding Dear Green coffee pouch.
Second Home Studio offers a variety of tasty veggie options.

Second Home Studio is an independent not-for-profit cafe just off Belmont Street in Aberdeen’s City Centre. Pop in and you can enjoy tasty veggie options such as their Mexican Tofu Scramble and a vegan twist on the classic lorne sausage. Everything, including their cakes is made right there on site in their cosy kitchen.

Another enticing offering is their speciality coffee provided by Dear Green and served up by skilled baristas.

The studio aims to make art more accessible and you can use free materials on site as well as sign up for classes.

Get drawn in by Second Home Studio + Café.

5. BioCafe

From Buddha Bowls to fruit smoothies, BioCafe has a wide range of vegan and vegetarian options.

BioCafe offers a vibrant and health-conscious menu with a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and globally inspired dishes in Aberdeen. From breakfast options like acai smoothie bowls and tofu scrambles to lunch and dinner favourites such as falafel wraps, Buddha bowls, and BBQ jackfruit burgers, everything is crafted using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

They also serve house-made desserts free from refined sugars, alongside a wide selection of craft beers, smoothies, and barista-made coffees. With its relaxed atmosphere and commitment to sustainability, BioCafe brings healthy eating to the heart of Aberdeen.

Explore BioCafe’s menu and learn more today.

Learn more about the delicious vegetarian and vegan options available in Aberdeen and start planning your next meal. To find out more about how to Make a day of it in Aberdeen check out VisitAberdeenshire’s website.

Win £100 Aberdeen gift card!

How would you like to win a £100 Aberdeen gift card to spend on anything from fine dining and shopping sprees to the best coffee hot spots or exploring the city’s attractions?

VisitAberdeenshire has five £100 Aberdeen gift cards to give away, and to win one, you just need to enter the prize draw online.

The prize draw will close on 11:59pm on October 11 2024 and the winners will be contacted by 5pm on October 18.

Good luck!

More from Uncategorised

Looking for a vegan or vegetarian restaurant in Aberdeen? We've got you covered.
GIVEAWAY: Nominate a local community hero to win 2 tickets to a P&J Live…

Conversation