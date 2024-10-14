5 delicious vegan and vegetarian restaurants in Aberdeen you won’t want to miss

Whether you’re fully vegan or just trying to cut back on your meat intake, finding delicious vegetarian and vegan foods in Aberdeen has never been easier.

Nowadays, eating great, high-quality food without using animal products is becoming increasingly popular. And Aberdeen is certainly not to be missed when it comes to vegan and vegetarian dining.

Check out our list of five top cafes and restaurants to visit if you fancy some vegan or vegetarian meals on a day out in Aberdeen:

1. Foodstory

Foodstory began in 2013 with a Kickstarter-funded dream to create a community-focused café where people of all ages and backgrounds could enjoy healthy, locally-sourced food, art and music. The founders built the café themselves, using salvaged materials for a quirky, inviting atmosphere. Their Monington & Weston piano, inherited from a founder’s late grandfather, is available for guests to play.

Foodstory serves a wide range of dietary needs, offering homemade dishes like soups, salads, and cakes using organic, locally-sourced ingredients. Committed to sustainability, they focus on reducing meat in their menu to support a more plant-based diet. They also host regular events to bring people together, reflecting their mission to foster community. Passionate about Aberdeen and its people, they aim to create a café the city can be proud of for years to come.

2. Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen

Right in the heart of Aberdeen’s city centre, Ninety-Nine Bar and Kitchen offers a one-of-a-kind drinking and dining experience for both locals and visitors. It makes many of its ingredients in-house, from gin to jam, and focuses on seasonal, fresh and local produce. This allows its friendly and knowledgeable bar and kitchen teams to find the perfect drink or meal for any mood or occasion.

Its menu highlights the best of the area, and in addition to vegan and vegetarian dishes, such as its Ben-nae sauteed spinach, avocado, pesto and sundried tomatoes brunch, there’s also plenty of fish and meat options too.

Ninety-Nine has also previously hosted a pop-up restaurant with plant-based caterer Roots, which runs a food truck at the beach.

No matter what brings you there, you can always expect a warm welcome, delicious food, and a great time—whether it’s a casual meal or a special night out!

3. BrewDog Castlegate

BrewDog is known for its easy-to-drink beers and delectable food, perfect for your next Friday night out. It has brought new life to a city classic by transforming the Athenaeum building at the east end of Union Street into BrewDog Castlegate, and it’s shaking things up in Aberdeen. The spacious ground-floor bar boasts 16 craft beer lines, hand-made specialty coffee, and a full food menu featuring plenty of vegetarian options. For the meat lovers, there’s also patty melts, hot dogs and global sharing plates.

Head downstairs to rediscover a city favourite with a BrewDog twist: UnderDog. This revamped basement spot serves up a dozen craft beers and pairs them with amazing music, creating the perfect vibe for craft beer lovers.

4. Second Home Studio + Café

Second Home Studio is an independent not-for-profit cafe just off Belmont Street in Aberdeen’s City Centre. Pop in and you can enjoy tasty veggie options such as their Mexican Tofu Scramble and a vegan twist on the classic lorne sausage. Everything, including their cakes is made right there on site in their cosy kitchen.

Another enticing offering is their speciality coffee provided by Dear Green and served up by skilled baristas.

The studio aims to make art more accessible and you can use free materials on site as well as sign up for classes.

5. BioCafe

BioCafe offers a vibrant and health-conscious menu with a variety of vegan, vegetarian, and globally inspired dishes in Aberdeen. From breakfast options like acai smoothie bowls and tofu scrambles to lunch and dinner favourites such as falafel wraps, Buddha bowls, and BBQ jackfruit burgers, everything is crafted using fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

They also serve house-made desserts free from refined sugars, alongside a wide selection of craft beers, smoothies, and barista-made coffees. With its relaxed atmosphere and commitment to sustainability, BioCafe brings healthy eating to the heart of Aberdeen.

