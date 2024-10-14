Debate: Do you support the idea of a tourist tax?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Debate: Do you support the idea of a tourist tax?

Councils including Orkney are first out of the blocks to consider charging overnight visitors. Do you support the idea? Let us know in the comments.

By Andy Philip
The view cruise ship passengers get coming into Orkney. Image: Shutterstock
The view cruise ship passengers get coming into Orkney. Image: Shutterstock

Tourists come to Scotland for a reason – our beauty spots and attractions rival anywhere else.

But it comes with a cost.

Rural roads and services are crying out for public cash to cope with demand.

Local infrastructure – whether on the islands or the middle of Aberdeen – has to cope with massive demand from visitors every tourist season.

Orkney thinking about tourist tax

In Orkney, council chiefs are among the first to think about imposing a new tax on overnight visitors to help pay for better experiences.

It wouldn’t stop at visitors from abroad though.

The Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney.
The Neolithic settlement of Skara Brae in Orkney is a big draw. Image: Shutterstock

Anyone visiting Orkney overnight would need to pay, if councillors use the new power.

All of Scotland’s councils have the ability to set a visitors’ levy if they want with Edinburgh also investigating the prospect. 

What are your thoughts?

Do you support the idea?

And would you be willing to pay it?

Let us know in the comments below.

