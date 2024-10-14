Debate: Do you support the idea of a tourist tax?

Tourists come to Scotland for a reason – our beauty spots and attractions rival anywhere else.

But it comes with a cost.

Rural roads and services are crying out for public cash to cope with demand.

Local infrastructure – whether on the islands or the middle of Aberdeen – has to cope with massive demand from visitors every tourist season.

Orkney thinking about tourist tax

In Orkney, council chiefs are among the first to think about imposing a new tax on overnight visitors to help pay for better experiences.

It wouldn’t stop at visitors from abroad though.

Anyone visiting Orkney overnight would need to pay, if councillors use the new power.

All of Scotland’s councils have the ability to set a visitors’ levy if they want with Edinburgh also investigating the prospect.

What are your thoughts?

Do you support the idea?

And would you be willing to pay it?

Let us know in the comments below.