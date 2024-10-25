Best Football Betting Sites in the UK, rated by BestBettingSites.co.uk

If you’re looking to bet on football online, it can be tough to know where to start. With so many options out there, finding a bookmaker that suits your betting style and offers great features is key.

BestBettingSites.co.uk has put together this guide to help you make the right choice, whether you’re after top odds, good promotions, or easy-to-use platforms. Below, you’ll find a list of what they consider the best football betting sites to get you started.

Top 10 Football Betting Sites in the UK

10bet – Best for football accumulators and in-play betting options.

Betfred – Best for football promotions and extensive live streaming.

YetiBet – Best for Premier League markets and acca boosts.

bet365 – Best for comprehensive live streaming and in-play markets.

The Pools – Best for football pool betting and jackpots.

BetVictor – Best for football bet builders and custom bets.

MrMega – Best for ease of use and a wide range of payment options.

Betiton – Best for huge odds in key football markets.

Grosvenor – Best for double odds on first goalscorer markets.

Fitzdares – Best for a personalised betting experience with phone and text betting.

Bonus: £50 Welcome Bonus

(Full T&Cs Apply. New bettors; Code SPORT; Wager deposit & bonus 8x; Max qualifying bet stake=initial bonus; Valid 60 days; Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply; T&C apply; 18+)

10bet is known for its extensive range of football markets and strong odds across major competitions. The platform is user-friendly, with a mobile app that makes betting on the go easy, and live chat support is available for quick assistance. The £50 welcome bonus is one of the larger offers, though it comes with a high 8x wagering requirement. However, the lack of live streaming and daily winning limits might be frustrating for bettors looking for a more comprehensive experience.

Pros

Enormous range of football markets

Competitive odds levels

Mobile app with live chat support

Cons

No live streaming

High wagering requirements on the welcome bonus

Visit 10bet

Visit 10bet

Bonus: Get £50 in Free Bets.

(New customers only. Register with BETFRED50. Deposit £10+ via Debit Card and place first bet £10+ at Evens (2.0)+ on Sports within 7 days to get 3 x £10 in Sports Free Bets & 2 x £10 in Acca Free Bets within 10 hours of settlement. 7-day expiry. Eligibility & payment exclusions apply. Full T&Cs Apply. 18+)

Betfred stands out with its value-for-money welcome offer and a strong focus on football multiples, making it a go-to for bettors who enjoy Accas and combining selections. A major highlight is Betfred’s extensive live streaming service, which covers a wide range of sports, including football, allowing users to follow their bets live. Although there are plenty of promotions, the higher-than-average wagering requirement on bonuses can be a drawback. The limited payment options might also put off those looking for more variety in deposits and withdrawals.

Pros

Great value welcome bonus

Extensive live streaming across sports

Numerous multiple bet types, perfect for Acca lovers

Cons

Higher-than-average wagering requirements

Limited payment options

Visit Betfred.

Bonus: 50% Acca Boost

(Full T&Cs Apply. New customer offer. Please gamble responsibly. 18+)

YetiBet is licensed by three regulatory bodies, offering a secure platform for bettors. With a strong focus on football, particularly the English Premier League, YetiBet provides a diverse range of betting lines, making it an attractive option for EPL fans. The 50% Acca Boost is a great incentive for accumulator bettors, though the lack of a traditional welcome bonus or ongoing sports promotions may be a downside for those seeking extra perks. On the positive side, YetiBet excels in quick customer support and has decent coverage for eSports, but it misses out on features like a Free Bet Club, and its FAQ section is somewhat lacking.

Pros

Licensed by three regulatory bodies, ensuring security

Diverse EPL betting lines

Quick customer support response times

Cons

No welcome bonus or sports promotions

Lacks a Free Bet Club

Visit YetiBet.

Bonus: Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets

(Full T&Cs Apply. New Customers only. Bet £10 & Get £30 in Free Bets. Min odds/bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. T&Cs, time limits & exclusions apply. 18+)

bet365 is a top-tier choice for football bettors, offering a vast range of bet types and one of the most comprehensive selections of live streams available. Whether you’re looking for in-play betting or pre-match markets, bet365 has you covered with an easy-to-navigate platform and an array of promotions. The sliding scale cash-out feature provides flexibility to lock in profits during a game. Although in-play betting can sometimes be slow to update, the site’s overall offering is hard to fault. That said, the sheer number of options can feel overwhelming for new users. With a generous Bet £10, Get £30 in Free Bets bonus, it’s ideal for both casual and seasoned punters.

Pros

Huge range of bet types

Wide selection of live streams

Sliding scale cash-out feature

Cons

In-play updates can occasionally be slow

Can be overwhelming for beginners due to the range of options

Visit Bet365.

Bonus: £50 + Free Bets Every Week

(Full T&Cs Apply. 18+, UK only. Place a minimum 2x £10 pre-match 4 leg acca cash bet where odds accumulate to 3.0 (2/1) or more and get a £10 bonus funds to use on multiples. Full T&Cs Apply.)

The Pools is a solid choice for football bettors who value consistent odds and a wide variety of betting markets, including excellent eSports coverage. While it doesn’t offer live streaming or 24/7 support, its attractive bonuses, including weekly free bets, make up for some of these shortcomings. However, bettors looking for flexibility in payment methods or a dedicated betting app may find it limiting. The lack of live streaming also reduces its appeal for those who enjoy following the action in real time.

Pros

Consistent odds across football markets

Various betting markets, including strong eSports coverage

Attractive bonuses with weekly free bets

Cons

Few payment methods available

No live streaming or betting app

Visit The Pools

Bonus: Bet £10, Get £40 in Free Bets

(Full T&Cs Apply. 18+ New customers only. Opt in, bet £10 (odds 2.00+) on any football market within 7 days of registration. Get £40 in Free Bets on selected events. Debit Card/Apple Pay payments only. T&Cs Apply.)

BetVictor is a top choice for football bettors who enjoy customising their bets with the Bet Builder feature. Whether you want to create a combination of player props, match outcomes, or goals, BetVictor’s Bet Builder gives you flexibility and control over your selections. In addition to this, the site offers consistently high football odds and a wide range of markets. While the cash-out feature is somewhat limited, the football bet builder makes up for it by allowing punters to tailor their wagers. The £10 bet offer with £40 in free bets is an attractive bonus for new customers.

Pros

Some of the highest football odds available

Excellent horse racing coverage alongside football

Wide selection of betting markets

Cons

Limited cash-out markets

Few payment options

Visit BetVictor

Bonus: Bet £15, Get £10

(Full T&Cs Apply. 18+, New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days. Neteller, Skrill, and PayPal not eligible. T&Cs Apply.)

MrMega is a straightforward and user-friendly betting site, offering a wide range of payment methods, making deposits and withdrawals simple for most users. However, the platform’s market selection is somewhat limited compared to larger bookmakers, and the VIP program doesn’t offer much value. While the site is easy to navigate, it lacks live streaming and has relatively low deposit limits, which may be frustrating for more experienced bettors. The Bet £15, Get £10 bonus is decent, but the average odds levels mean it might not appeal to punters looking for consistently high returns.

Pros

Easy-to-use platform

Wide range of payment methods

Low minimum deposit requirement

Cons

Limited market selection and average odds

No live streaming or robust VIP program

Visit MrMega

Bonus: £10 Welcome Bonus

(Full T&Cs Apply. 18+, New Players only, 1st Deposit, Min Deposit: £10, max £10 free bet valid for 14 days, bets must be placed at odds of 1/1 or greater and be settled within 14 days. Neteller, Skrill, and PayPal not eligible. T&Cs Apply.)

Betiton offers massive odds in key football markets, making it an attractive option for bettors looking to maximise returns on popular events. Its sleek design and smooth functionality make navigation simple, but deposits can be slower than with some other bookmakers. While the site has strong bonus offers and live chat support, it lacks live streaming and the odds for live betting aren’t as competitive. As an offshore firm, Betiton might raise concerns for some users, but it remains a solid choice for those who prioritise pre-match odds and ease of use.

Pros

Massive odds in key football markets

Sleek design and easy functionality

Fantastic bonus offers

Cons

Slow deposits

No live streaming and lower live betting odds

Visit Betiton

Bonus: Double the Odds Welcome Bonus

(Full T&Cs Apply. Exclusive to new members. Offer applies to Sport bets only. Max total stake is £10. Each way bets max £5 each way. Valid for 60 days after registration. 18+)

Grosvenor offers a solid range of sports markets, backed by a sleek and user-friendly platform that makes navigation easy. The Double the Odds welcome bonus is a unique offering, appealing to punters looking for an extra boost on their first bet. While in-play cashout adds flexibility, the limited live streaming options and relatively low bet limits might deter high-stakes bettors. Overall, Grosvenor is a strong option for casual and mid-range punters who value ease of use and straightforward promotions.

Pros

Plenty of sports markets to choose from

Sleek, user-friendly platform

In-play cashout feature

Cons

Bet limits could be higher

Limited live streaming options

Visit Grosvenor

Bonus: Bet £50, Get £25 in Free Bets

(Full T&Cs Apply. New members only. Qualifying bet Evs (2.0) or greater. £10 for Football, £10 for Greyhounds, £5 for Virtual Sports, plus 10 Free Spins. Min. deposit £10. 18+)

Fitzdares brings a blend of traditional and modern betting to the UK market, offering a standout feature where users can place bets via text or phone, something rarely seen in today’s landscape. The ability to negotiate odds directly with a betting agent adds a personal element, giving punters more control. With a solid lineup of promotions, Fitzdares offers good value, though it’s held back by fewer payment options and a smaller selection of betting markets. Despite this, the personal touch and unique experience make it an interesting choice for those seeking something different from mainstream bookmakers.

Pros

Bet by phone or text, with the option to negotiate odds

Personalised service with dedicated agents

Plenty of promotions to keep bettors engaged

Cons

Fewer payment options available

Limited betting markets compared to larger bookmakers

Visit Fitzdares

Football Betting Bonuses and Welcome Offers

When choosing a bookmaker, the available bonuses and welcome offers can significantly influence your decision. These promotions can give you a financial boost when starting or reward you for ongoing play, but understanding the fine print is essential to making the most of them.

Deposit Match Bonuses

One of the most common offers is the deposit match bonus. Bookmakers will match a percentage of your initial deposit, typically 100%, up to a certain limit. This can effectively double your bankroll, giving you more flexibility in your betting strategy. However, these bonuses usually come with wagering requirements, meaning you must bet a certain amount before you can withdraw any winnings. Bettors should carefully check these conditions, as high wagering requirements can make it difficult to cash out.

Free Bets

Free bets are another popular welcome offer. These allow you to place a bet without risking your own money, but only the winnings from the free bet—not the stake—are returned if the bet is successful. While it’s a lower-risk option, it doesn’t provide the same long-term value as deposit bonuses. Free bets are a good choice for casual bettors looking to try a bookmaker without a big commitment, but they’re less beneficial for those seeking to build their bankroll.

Enhanced Odds

Enhanced odds promotions are often offered on high-profile football matches, allowing you to bet at better-than-usual odds. This can provide excellent value, especially if you were planning to back a favourite. However, these offers usually come with a maximum stake limit, reducing the potential payout. Enhanced odds are best for bettors looking to make the most of their knowledge on key games, but they may not be suitable for high-stakes punters.

Acca Insurance and Boosts

For accumulator (acca) bettors, bookies often provide acca insurance or acca boosts. Acca insurance refunds your stake if one leg of your accumulator loses, offering some protection in higher-risk bets. Acca boosts, on the other hand, increase your winnings if all selections win. While these can significantly improve the appeal of accumulators, they typically come with minimum odds or leg requirements. These bonuses suit bettors who enjoy the thrill of accas but want a bit of extra security or value.

Wagering Requirements and Terms

The key to getting the most out of any bonus is understanding the terms, especially the wagering requirements. Some offers, especially large bonuses, may require you to bet multiple times your deposit and bonus before withdrawing. These terms can reduce the actual value of a promotion. Savvy bettors will always read the terms carefully and consider how realistic it is to meet the wagering requirements based on their usual betting style.

Types of Football Betting

Understanding the different types of football bets can improve your betting strategy and help you choose the right market for each match. Here’s a more concise look at the popular football betting markets.

Match Result (1X2)

The Match Result (1X2) bet is a classic, where you back either the home team (1), a draw (X), or the away team (2). It’s a straightforward option, found across all betting sites. While it’s easy to follow, the odds are often low for favourites, making it less appealing for those looking for big wins. Ideal for casual bettors who prefer simplicity, but not the best option if you’re seeking higher returns.

Both Teams to Score (BTTS)

BTTS focuses on whether both teams will score at least once, regardless of the match result. This market offers better odds than the traditional match result, especially in high-scoring games. However, it’s unpredictable, particularly in matches involving strong defences. It suits bettors who have a good understanding of team dynamics and form but can be tricky in less predictable matches.

Over/Under Goals

Over/Under Goals bets hinge on the total number of goals in a match. You bet whether the total will be over or under a specific number (usually 2.5). It’s a flexible market where predicting the match winner isn’t required. While it works well in high-scoring games, one unexpected event can ruin the bet. This market appeals to bettors who analyse team form and scoring trends.

Accumulators (Accas)

Accumulators (Accas) combine multiple selections into one bet, with higher potential payouts. However, every selection must win for the acca to pay out, making it a high-risk, high-reward market. Bookies often offer acca insurance or enhanced odds to soften the risk. Accas are popular among more seasoned bettors who follow multiple leagues or matches.

Correct Score

Correct Score betting is all about predicting the exact final score. It offers high odds but is one of the riskiest markets, as even a single goal can ruin the bet. It’s a challenging option but can be rewarding for bettors confident in their ability to predict game flow and outcomes. This market suits those who enjoy a high-risk, high-reward approach.

First Goalscorer/Anytime Goalscorer

First and Anytime Goalscorer markets focus on individual players. Predicting the first goalscorer provides higher odds, while anytime goalscorer offers more flexibility with lower odds. These bets suit punters who closely follow player form and team tactics. Both markets are great for those with a strong understanding of team line-ups and players likely to score.

Handicap Betting

Handicap betting gives one team a goal advantage or disadvantage to level the playing field. It’s ideal for matches where one team is heavily favoured. This market improves odds for favourites or provides a cushion for backing underdogs. It’s best suited to experienced bettors who are looking for better value in unbalanced matches.

In-Play Betting

n-Play Betting lets you bet live as a match unfolds, with odds adjusting in real time. It’s an exciting market for those who like to react to the action and spot value as the game progresses. While fast-paced and thrilling, it requires quick decision-making, making it best suited to bettors who are confident in their ability to read games on the fly.

Understanding Safer Gambling in Football Betting

Safer gambling is key to enjoying football betting responsibly. Betting with licensed and regulated bookmakers, such as those overseen by the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC), ensures a fair and secure experience. These sites offer important tools like deposit limits, self-exclusion, and reality checks to help you stay in control of your betting activity.

By setting limits on your playtime and spending, you can enjoy the excitement of football betting without overstepping your boundaries. If you ever feel that betting is becoming a problem, support is available through organizations like GamCare, GamStop, and BeGambleAware. These services offer free, confidential help whenever you need it.

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling, you can contact the National Gambling Helpline at 0808-8020-133 for advice and support.