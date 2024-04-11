More than 1,000 measles cases recorded in England since current outbreak began

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

More than 1,000 measles cases recorded in England since current outbreak began

By Press Association
All regions of England have reported cases of measles in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA)
All regions of England have reported cases of measles in recent weeks (Owen Humphreys/PA)

More than 1,000 cases of measles have been confirmed in England since the current outbreak began, figures show.

All regions have reported cases in the past few weeks, though prevalence of the virus in the West Midlands – where many of the first infections were detected – has now stabilised.

A total of 1,023 laboratory confirmed cases of measles in England have been reported since October 1 2023, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

Of these, 811 have been reported so far this year, well above the number for the whole of 2023 (368).

HEALTH NHS Measles
(PA Graphics)

The last major measles outbreak in the UK was just over 10 years ago and saw 1,920 confirmed cases in England in 2012 with a further 1,414 in 2013.

The rapid increase in cases that began towards the end of last year was initially driven by a large outbreak in Birmingham, but activity there “has now stabilised” and more recently there has been a rise in cases in London with “smaller clusters ongoing in other regions”, the UKHSA said.

Nearly two-thirds of the 1,023 cases since the start of October 2023 (652, or 64%) have been in children aged 10 and under.

Dr Rob Verrecchia, UKHSA health protection consultant, said: “We are continuing to see measles cases right across the country, with cases particularly high in London and the West Midlands.

“Measles is an extremely infectious disease, and it only takes one case to get into a community with low vaccination rates for measles to spread rapidly, especially in schools and nurseries, so it is vital that people are fully protected by two doses of the MMR vaccine.

“Measles is completely preventable with vaccination, but many thousands of children around the country are still not fully vaccinated and are at risk of serious illness or life-long complications.

“That is why our campaign is reminding parents of the importance of ensuring their children are vaccinated.

“Parents should check their child’s red book now to ensure that children are up to date with their MMR and other routine vaccines.

“If you’re unsure, contact your GP practice – they will bring your child up to date if necessary.

“If the NHS is in touch about catching up on missed vaccines, please respond as soon as possible.”