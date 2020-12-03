Santas to paddle down River Dee in aid of Greyhope Bay project

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Dozens of paddling Santas will be floating down the River Dee this weekend in support of an ambitious wildlife-watching project.

The Santa Stand Up Paddle tomorrow will involve 60 people dressed up as Mr Claus going all the way along the river from Garthdee to Aberdeen Boat Club.

Those taking part will be going in waves of 20, in order to meet Covid-19 guidelines, with the first group of Santas arriving at 1pm.

The annual stand-up paddle-boarding event raises cash to help make Greyhope Bay a reality.

The project, which is due to open its first phase next year, is a scheme aimed at transforming Torry Battery into a world-class visitor donation for watching dolphins, porpoises, sea birds and other marine life.

The courageous Santas have helped to fundraise for the initiative by booking a slot on the chilly paddle.

Fiona McIntyre, the managing director of the initiative, said: “The event is to help continue to support and fundraise for Greyhope Bay.

“It’s a continuation of our community fundraising, to help support the delivery of the project in 2021.

“We’re raising funds through the bookings, but people can donate as well on our website.”

The Greyhope Bay team has teamed up with Scot Surf, the Aberdeen Boat Club and Sup Aberdeen to run the event.

Ms McIntyre said this year will be double the size of last year’s event, and the “merry band of floating Santas” will be a “much bigger spectacle”.

To donate to the project, visit www.greyhopebay.com