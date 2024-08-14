Your Weekend: Your P&J

The Press and Journal newspaper unveils a new Saturday Weekend edition, centred around the content our readers want.

P&J Weekend

We know your weekends are precious – time dedicated to family, friends, and fun. We can help you make the most of your downtime with P&J Weekend, your ultimate guide to make the most of your Saturdays and Sundays.

Are you looking to go out, get active, entertain the kids, or try a new hobby? Perhaps you are just looking for ways to unwind and kick your feet up. Whatever your plans are, P&J Weekend is jam-packed with more than 150 pages of the inspiration you need.

From captivating interviews with local heroes, inspiring health journeys, trips down memory lane and leisure ideas in your local area, P&J Weekend has all the content that matters most to you.

A message from the editor, Craig Walker

While we are excited to introduce these new additions to our weekend edition, our commitment to delivering high-quality local stories remains unchanged.

You can still expect the best news coverage, comprehensive sports reports and engaging features that you have come to rely on from The Press and Journal.

The P&J has always been a reflection of its community and we aim to bring you even closer to the heart of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and Islands with The P&J Weekend.

Best regards,

Craig Walker

Editor, The Press & Journal

Plus, dive into our delicious Food & Drink magazine for some mouth-watering recipes and advice on the best places to eat and drink near you.

Whatever your plans are this weekend – it’s not complete till you kick it off with us.

Get your hands on the P&J Weekend edition every week, on sale from Saturday August 17.