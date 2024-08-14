Your Weekend: Your P&J

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News

Your Weekend: Your P&J

By Kloe Paton
P&J Weekend

The Press and Journal newspaper unveils a new Saturday Weekend edition, centred around the content our readers want.

P&J Weekend

We know your weekends are precious – time dedicated to family, friends, and fun. We can help you make the most of your downtime with P&J Weekend, your ultimate guide to make the most of your Saturdays and Sundays.

Are you looking to go out, get active, entertain the kids, or try a new hobby? Perhaps you are just looking for ways to unwind and kick your feet up. Whatever your plans are, P&J Weekend is jam-packed with more than 150 pages of the inspiration you need.

From captivating interviews with local heroes, inspiring health journeys, trips down memory lane and leisure ideas in your local area, P&J Weekend has all the content that matters most to you.

A message from the editor, Craig Walker

While we are excited to introduce these new additions to our weekend edition, our commitment to delivering high-quality local stories remains unchanged.

You can still expect the best news coverage, comprehensive sports reports and engaging features that you have come to rely on from The Press and Journal.

The P&J has always been a reflection of its community and we aim to bring you even closer to the heart of Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Highland and Islands with The P&J Weekend.

Best regards,

Craig Walker

Editor, The Press & Journal

Explore some of our stories below:

Your Health

Fat Fives: The Aberdeen football league where players can lose up to 14kg a season. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Your Family

Meet Burghead Mum-of-12 Zoe Sullivan. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson

Your Hometown

James and Holly with their four dogs standing outside their front door
Escape to the Country couple share why they moved from Australia to Moray. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Your Memories

Snapshots of the life and times of 1960s Aberdeen. Image: Aberdeen Journals Library.</p> <p>

Plus, dive into our delicious Food & Drink magazine for some mouth-watering recipes and advice on the best places to eat and drink near you.

Whatever your plans are this weekend – it’s not complete till you kick it off with us.

Get your hands on the P&J Weekend edition every week, on sale from Saturday August 17.