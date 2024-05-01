‘It feels like home’: Escape to the Country couple share why they moved from Australia to Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘It feels like home’: Escape to the Country couple share why they moved from Australia to Moray

James and Holly featured on an Aberdeenshire-based episode of the BBC programme last month.

By Ellie Milne
James and Holly with their four dogs standing outside their front door
James and Holly with their four dogs Maripepa, Sylvia, Liria and Hemingway. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Holly Williamson and James Needham were still living in Australia when they applied to appear on Escape to the Country.

Although the pair had never visited the north-east of Scotland, they had their hearts set on making the area their new home.

The BBC show gave them the perfect opportunity to explore all Aberdeenshire has to offer for the very first time.

At the end of the episode which aired last month, presenter Jules Hudson announced the house hunters had decided to settle down in Moray instead of the shire.

James and Holly sitting outside new home with their dogs
Holly and James first viewed their new home last July. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“The house we ended up buying was one we had sent into the show originally, but the owner didn’t want it to be filmed at the time,” said James.

“So, we went to see it the day after we finished filming.”

Holly added: “If they’d shown us this house on the show, we would have immediately bought it.”

From Sydney to Moray

Jules Hudson, Holly Williamson and James Needham
Host Jules Hudson showed Holly and James around Aberdeenshire during their appearance on Escape to the Country. Image: BBC/Naked West/Fremantle.

Last year, the couple made a life-changing move from their two-bedroom flat in Sydney to their dream home in Aberlour.

James said: “”It was just a bit of luck that we found this area and that this house had everything we wanted.

“We knew straight away,” Holly continued. “We put the offer in when we got back to James’s parents house in Northamptonshire and everything was concluded in a couple of months.

“Move in day was at the end of October and it has been amazing. It’s quite a small town so we’ve got to know people pretty quickly which has been really nice.”

James Needham painting in his new Aberlour home
James is able to work as an artist from home. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Holly, 39, fell in love with Scotland during a holiday in 2017 and said she has always been interested in the country’s history as her great-grandparents were born in Glasgow.

Meanwhile, 41-year-old James was born and raised in England and spent the past 15 years living in Australia.

After setting up their lives together overseas, they decided they wanted to relocate from “busy Sydney” to a cooler climate where they could find a country home in a less isolated location.

“Our lifestyle has become what we have always wanted it to be,” she said. “We’re renovating the house as we go – it’s an exciting adventure.

“It feels like home”.

Holly and James walking in garden with dogs
The couple have settled into their new life in Aberlour. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Great experience on Escape to the Country

Although they did not end up buying any of the houses they viewed on Escape to the Country, Holly and James said the experience gave them a “great introduction to the area”.

Holly said: “About 10 years ago, I saw my first episode of Escape to the Country and I thought ‘one day I’m going to go on that show’.”

They viewed three potential houses across Aberdeenshire – in Towie, Strathdon and a mystery property in New Pitsligo – which were all a “total surprise”.

Jules Hudson next to "Lost" sign
Escape to the Country host Jules Hudson gave the couple a tour of Aberdeenshire. Image: BBC/Naked West/Fremantle.

She added: “We couldn’t guess where we were going because they drive you around and we didn’t know the area.

“We also went to Stonehaven and got to chat to a local guy and his friends afterwards, it was great.

“And, Jules was really fun. He’s been doing the show for ages so he’s really relaxed and made us feel comfortable.”

“He is exactly as he is on TV,” James added.

