WATCH: Union Street vision which now faces scrapheap

By Rebecca Buchan
March 1, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 1, 2022, 5:05 pm
Concept images of the central part of Union Street, pedestrianised permanently.. Union Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council
Concept images of the central part of Union Street, pedestrianised permanently.. Union Street, Aberdeen. Supplied by Aberdeen City Council

New footage showing the vision of a pedestrianised Union Street has been shared by the administration despite the plans being knocked back by months.

In November proposals to block traffic permanently from the Granite Mile were approved by Aberdeen City  Council’s city growth and resources committee.

The move was backed almost unanimously by business groups and leaders across the city.

But concerns from disability campaigners led to the opposition campaigning for the decision to be brought before full council.

Now further reports will be carried out into bringing buses and taxis back onto the central section of Union Street,  which will be considered at the next full council meeting in August.

By which time the makeup of the administration could look significantly different.

Union Street vision could be off table for good

This has sparked concerns from council insiders that pedestriainisation may very well be off the table for good.

Watch the administration’s vision here

The video, made up of artists’ impressions, show how effortless it would be to walk from the proposed new market at the BHS building and be able to easily access the newly renovated Union Terrace Gardens.

The tree-lined Union Street flows, not dissimilarly to Buchanan Street in Glasgow, showing easy access to shopfronts.

And when the entrance to Belmont street is reached the vision for the new heart of the city’s cafe culture can been seen spilling out onto the Granite Mile.

Earlier this week Aberdeen’s commercial property surveyors banded together to advocate for the street’s pedestrianisation.

As the people most responsible for filling the currently decaying and vacant units, they said it would breathe new life into the city centre, allowing them to attract more significant tenants.

Traffic to return within 12 weeks

However, on top of the final decision of pedestrianisation being delayed, the council also agreed to open Union Street back up to traffic in the meantime, which is expected to take around 12 weeks.

Following the meeting Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired said: “Aberdeen Inspired is disappointed that the bold, ambitious plan to pedestrianise ‘Union Street Central’ has been rejected.

“At a time when we need creativity and forward-thinking to tackle the challenges facing our city centre, this is a missed opportunity.

“No-one disputes that accessibility for all is a major concern but it is one that could be overcome by working together to find solutions, rather than falling at the first hurdle.

“Pedestrianisation and the potential it would unlock could have brought the overall city centre vision to life and on a par with most other progressive towns and cities up and down the country. We hope these plans can be revisited.”

Rebecca Buchan: Why can’t the public have their say on Union Street’s future?

