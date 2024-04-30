Scotland ‘nowhere near’ ready for pandemic when Covid hit, inquiry hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scotland ‘nowhere near’ ready for pandemic when Covid hit, inquiry hears

By Press Association
Scottish Ambulance Service staff frequently raised concerns about the quality and standards of the PPE they were supplied during the pandemic, the inquiry heard (PA)
Scottish Ambulance Service staff frequently raised concerns about the quality and standards of the PPE they were supplied during the pandemic, the inquiry heard (PA)

A former frontline paramedic has told an inquiry Scotland’s ambulance service was “nowhere near” being prepared for a potential pandemic when Covid-19 first started spreading throughout the country.

Robert Pollock, a clinical adviser paramedic working for the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS), told the Scottish Covid-19 Inquiry on Tuesday it took managers “months” to acquire adequate levels and standards of PPE to protect staff during the first wave.

Mr Pollock, GMB Scotland branch secretary for West Ambulance Control Centre based in Cardonald, Glasgow, explained to the inquiry he was tasked by the union to monitor supplies of PPE within the ambulance service across Scotland when the pandemic hit the UK in 2020.

He said members frequently raised concerns about the availability and quality of some of the PPE they were forced to use during the early days of the pandemic and had pressed for better protection to be sourced from suppliers.

“What was available was not what they expected,” he said. “They wanted a much better level than was available at that time.”

Mr Pollock, who was a frontline paramedic before being taken off patient-facing duties for health reasons during the pandemic, told the inquiry he monitored supplies of PPE in more than 400 vehicle stations around the country.

He explained he would regularly seek to reassure staff reporting shortages more PPE was on the way to their location but availability remained an issue despite efforts by the SAS to acquire more.

“More often than not, it didn’t materialise,” he said, adding assurances he was given by managers that specific amounts of PPE would be delivered to stations often fell short of expectations.

“I don’t think it was deliberate attempt to mislead,” he said. “I just think they were overpromising and maybe let down by other third parties.”

Mr Pollock said supplies of all-in-one suits to protect staff from infection were particularly scarce during the first days of the pandemic.

“People were obviously looking to get these coverall suits to give themselves as much protection as possible and the availability was very, very poor,” he said.

The sizes of what suits were available to staff were often way larger than what they required, Mr Pollock said, adding they were clearly “not fit for purpose”.

“It took a long time to get more appropriate sizes and quantities of these particular suits.”

Asked how long some staff waited for more suits to be delivered, Mr Pollock replied: “Months. It took months.”

Mr Pollock went on to tell the inquiry workers were seeing images on television of medical staff working in other parts of the UK wearing the same suits and questioning why they were not being given the same protection.

A medic in PPE
Mr Pollock spoke up about preparation for a pandemic (Victoria Jones/PA)

Asked why other parts of the UK appeared to have larger supplies of the suits, Mr Pollock replied: “I just think they were maybe more prepared in other parts of the country.”

Mr Pollock added he believed SAS managers had done their “level best” to acquire more PPE during the crisis but they had “missed the boat” in terms of preparedness for a pandemic.

“I don’t think they were prepared for a virus,” he said, before moving on to discuss a training exercise previously held in the UK to test the country’s preparedness for an influenza outbreak.

Mr Pollock said the exercise identified “a lot of failings” involving equipment and resources and that he felt lessons had not been learned from that exercise.

“I don’t think, personally, that they picked up the lessons that that brought to the table,” he said.

“I think if they had done, I think we would have had a much more ready state when it (Covid-19) arrived.

“Despite that exercise taking place and the passage of time, in my opinion, we were nowhere near ready for a Covid-type virus.”

The inquiry continues.