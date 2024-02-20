Sarah, Duchess of York warns: Don’t skip cancer health checks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sarah, Duchess of York warns: Don’t skip cancer health checks

By Press Association
Sarah, Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Sarah, Duchess of York has marked Cancer Prevention Action Week by urging people not to skip their health check ups, warning “days could make the difference between life and death”.

The Duke of York’s ex-wife was diagnosed with an aggressive form of skin cancer in January, less than a year after facing breast cancer.

Meanwhile the King is receiving regular treatment for an undisclosed cancer, which was discovered while he was in hospital for a procedure on an enlarged prostate.

The duchess warned: “Days could make the difference between life and death, so please don’t skip or put off your #healthchecks and urge your loved ones to go to theirs.”

She said she was focused on using her own encounter with the disease to help others.

“I would like to urge anyone who is able to be diligent with their health check ups,” she said.

“I’m determined to do whatever I can to help raise awareness by sharing my experience.”

In a post shared on Instagram, the duchess was pictured in a vibrant pink coat and wide-legged pink trousers in a 2023 shoot by fashion photographer Christopher Horne.

She was urged to attend a routine mammogram by her sister after almost cancelling because she was too busy.

Royal visit to University College Hospital
The duchess with her daughters Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie (Ian West/PA)

The duchess – mother to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie – said her skin cancer diagnosis of malignant melanoma was a shock but she was “in the best hands and feeling positive”.

“After undergoing a mastectomy and reconstruction, I could only hope that I was in the clear, which is why a new diagnosis of skin cancer came as a shock,” she wrote.

“I’m now in the best hands and feeling positive with the support of my family.”