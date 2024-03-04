RNLI has innovated through its history from cork lifejackets to motor boats

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
RNLI has innovated through its history from cork lifejackets to motor boats

By Press Association
Lifeguard Rod MacDonald is one of the many benefiting from RNLI innovations (RNLI/PA)
Throughout the 200-year history of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), the charity has spearheaded innovation and adapted to the challenging circumstances of saving lives at sea.

In 1861, cork lifejackets became widely used by lifeboat crews after the new design helped save the life of a crew member.

The Whitby lifeboat had launched six times to rescue stricken vessels in a storm but on the sixth launch a large wave capsized the lifeboat killing all the crew members apart from Henry Freeman who was wearing a cork lifejacket.

The RNLI embraced fundraising in 1886 after 27 lifeboat crew members from Southport and St Annes lost their lives while trying to rescue the crew of the vessel Mexico.

Whitby coxswain Henry Freeman wore a cork lifejacket (RNLI/PA)

A public appeal was launched, driven by local man Charles Macara, and in 1891 a total of £10,000 was raised in just two weeks.

On October 1, Mr Macara and his wife Marion organised the first Lifeboat Saturday when bands, floats and lifeboats paraded through the streets of Manchester, followed by volunteers collecting money.

More than £5,000 was taken on the day, which was the first recorded example of a charity street collection.

The first motor lifeboat was launched from Tynemouth in 1914 in a rescue of the steamship Rohilla which ran aground on rocks near Whitby as it was travelling to Dunkirk to help wounded soldiers.

Five lifeboats battled terrible seas to reach the ship and the motor lifeboat rescued the last 50 people on board, meaning a total of 144 people were saved by the crews who worked for more than 50 hours in atrocious conditions.

A RNLI spokesman said: “The motor lifeboat proved its capabilities and became more widely accepted by lifeboat crews after this event.”

The two world wars did not stop the RNLI from saving lives at sea despite many volunteers being called away to fight.

During the First World War, the average age of lifeboat crews at home increased to over 50 but between 1914 and 1918 RNLI lifeboats still launched 1,808 times, saving 5,332 lives.

During the Second World War, RNLI crews saved 6,376 lives around the coasts of Britain and Ireland.

And in 1940, 19 RNLI lifeboats were used to evacuate troops from Dunkirk, with two vessels having RNLI crews while the others were manned by the Royal Navy.

The RNLI spokesman said: “The lifeboats and their stand-in crews saved thousands of lives while being shelled and bombed for days.”