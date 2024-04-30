Families applaud as Troubles inquest finishes evidence ahead of May cut-off date

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Families applaud as Troubles inquest finishes evidence ahead of May cut-off date

By Press Association
Coroner investigations into Troubles-related deaths must cease on May 1 under the terms of the Government’s Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)
Coroner investigations into Troubles-related deaths must cease on May 1 under the terms of the Government's Legacy Act (Liam McBurney/PA)

Bereaved relatives applauded and hugged one another as a long-running Troubles inquest completed its evidence just hours before a Government guillotine on conflict-related court cases.

Coroner Mr Justice Scoffield thanked all the lawyers involved in the inquest for five people killed in shootings involving the British Army in the Springhill/Westrock areas of west Belfast in 1972, as the final submissions ended shortly after 3pm on the last possible day before the legacy laws come into effect.

Final hearings have been taking place in a series of legacy inquests as part of an intensive court schedule ahead of the deadline. Some inquests have managed to conclude, while others have fallen due to the legislation.

Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and the party's Aisling Reilly outside the Coroner's Court
Former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams was outside Belfast Coroner’s Court on Monday (Liam McBurney/PA)

Coroner investigations into Troubles-related deaths must cease on May 1 under the terms of the Government’s Legacy Act.

But cases that are awaiting the delivery of findings, after all the evidence has been heard, can be brought to conclusion after the deadline.

This was the stage reached in the inquests for the Springhill/Westrock killings on Tuesday afternoon, with Mr Justice Scoffield now set to commence consideration of his findings.

The coroner had held a special sitting on Saturday as part of the drive to finish the evidence in time.

Family members rose to their feet and clapped as the coroner formally ended the evidence hearings in Belfast Coroner’s Court after lawyers completed their final submissions on Tuesday.

Three teenagers, a priest and a father-of-six were killed in the shootings.

Those who died were John Dougal, 16, Patrick Butler, 37, Father Noel Fitzpatrick, 42, David McCafferty, 15, and Margaret Gargan, 13.

A fresh inquest was ordered by Northern Ireland’s attorney general in 2014 after an original inquest in 1973 returned an open verdict. It began hearing evidence last February.

Mr Justice Scoffield agreed to fast-track the timetable last September. At the time, he said that while it was realistic to finish ahead of the deadline, he insisted it would be challenging and was not guaranteed.

“I know that all of the lawyers have been working under very considerable pressure in order to properly represent their clients’ interests in our hearings in this inquest and that’s particularly been so in recent weeks,” he said.

“I know many of the lawyers have had to make some sacrifices or compromises in terms of other professional commitments. I suspect only a few of you would have had to attend Saturday court before and I know most, if not all of you will probably now be exhausted and I hope you can have a well-earned rest for a while.

“Unlike me, you don’t have to continue grappling with the evidence to now resolve a range of difficult legal and factual issues and to write up findings.”

The coroner paid tribute to the family members of those who died. He said those who were killed were “valued family members and loved ones who I’m sure are still sorely missed”.

He told the relatives: “You’ve conducted yourselves with dignity and fortitude throughout the proceedings and throughout evidence, which I’m sure was harrowing at times.”

The coroner said he needed to manage expectations as to when he would be in a position to deliver his findings. He said it would be at some point this year, but not before September.