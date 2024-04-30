Government has built a ‘big wall’ to hide the truth, says Troubles victim

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Government has built a ‘big wall’ to hide the truth, says Troubles victim

By Press Association
Dessie Trainor says legacy legislation will deny families (Liam McBurney/PA)
Dessie Trainor says legacy legislation will deny families (Liam McBurney/PA)

A man whose mother and two brothers were killed by loyalist paramilitaries has accused the Government of building a “big wall” to conceal the truth.

Dessie Trainor, 62, says legacy legislation will deny families simple answers about the deaths of their loved ones.

In 1975, when Mr Trainor was 13, his mother Dorothy was shot dead by Ulster Volunteer Force (UVF) gunmen as she walked home in Portadown, Co Armagh, after a night out with his father Malachy, who was injured in the shooting.

Dessie Trainor was 13 when his mother was murdered in a gun attack (Liam McBurney/PA)

Months later one of his brothers, Ronnie, was killed in a UVF bomb attack on the family home in Portadown.

In 1978, another brother, Tommy, and his friend were shot dead by loyalists as they walked to sign on at the town’s dole office.

There were convictions in relation to that attack, but no one has faced justice for the murders of Dorothy or Ronnie Trainor.

Members of the notorious UVF Glenanne gang, whose membership included rogue members of the security forces, are suspected in both cases.

Mr Trainor said his life was “ruined” from the moment his mother was shot dead.

“The British Government says everything’s going to be OK, everything’s going to be rosy, but if we say ‘tell us the truth’ then it’s ‘oh no, we can’t do that’,” he said.

“That’s all I am looking for – all I am looking for is the truth of what happened to my mum and my two brothers.

“It’s all behind that big wall that the British Government has put up, all the truth, it’s all there, but they won’t give us it.

“Why not tell the people that have been affected? I just don’t understand it.”

In regard to the Legacy Act’s aim of promoting reconciliation, Mr Trainor questioned whether ministers were expecting him to reconcile with those responsible for the murders of his family members.

“Who am I going to reconcile with? Who am I going to reconcile myself with?” he asked.

“I would love to go to somebody and say ‘OK, you were the people who’ve done this, can I reconcile with you?’.

“They’re probably not here (any more).”