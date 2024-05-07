New tool for emergency workers contains thousands of nicknames for UK locations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New tool for emergency workers contains thousands of nicknames for UK locations

By Press Association
The Drinking Dinosaur at Flamborough Head (Alamy/PA)
The Drinking Dinosaur at Flamborough Head (Alamy/PA)

A new tool will allow emergency workers to pinpoint the location of incidents across the UK using nicknames and colloquial names, Ordnance Survey (OS) has announced.

The Vernacular Names Tool already contains the nicknames of more than 9,000 locations and the OS has asked more blue light workers to input nicknames from where they live.

Locations on the list already include Jabba the Hut, a distinctive beach hut in Mablethorpe in Lincolnshire, and the Drinking Dinosaur, a rock formation at Flamborough Head in East Yorkshire which resembles a long-necked dinosaur drinking from the sea.

It is a replacement for Fintan, a mapping tool created more than 10 years ago for HM Coastguard.

The original tool allowed users to upload the local name or nickname for a coastal feature to the database, alongside the accurate location or its existing geographic name.

It was made to ensure that coastguard responders could get to emergencies, however their location was described, with greater confidence and speed. Control room staff are now able to simply type in a nickname and generate a precise location.

The Welsh Ambulance Service is a new user of the vernacular tool. Chris Jones, an emergency medical service administrator, said it is “really useful and very easy to use”.

He continued: “We want to log as many vernacular names as we can so are exploring how the control room can do that now as well as starting to include this in control room induction training.

“The real value longer term will be ensuring that our ambulances will be able to get to the scene of an incident effectively with an accurate location provided by OS, no matter how it’s identified by a caller.”

A coastguard rescue team used the original Fintan tool to find a spot on a beach known colloquially as the Tiki Head in Gwynedd in Wales where a caller had fallen and injured their leg.

Another incident saw a coastguard search and rescue helicopter locate a missing person, using the nickname the Fun Ship, which refers to a spot at Mostyn Docks on the River Dee.

During a recent visit to OS headquarters in Southampton, the Princess Royal added a new colloquial name of her own to the database, “the wedding cake”, which is an alternative name for the Queen Victoria Memorial opposite Buckingham Palace.

Chief coastguard Peter Mizer said the tool is an “incredibly useful resource”, and added: “It has allowed local knowledge to be shared across our operational network and there are examples where its use has improved the tasking of critical rescue assets.

“We are very proud to have played a significant role in its development and we are pleased to see it being made available to colleagues in other emergency services today.”

The information from the tool will help to power the recently launched OS emergency services gazetteer – a maintained database of 1.3 million features across the UK, including roundabouts, hills and cliffs.

It is designed to equip responders with the precise location information needed to act quickly during an emergency.

John Kimmance, managing director of OS national mapping services said: “Wherever we live, we all have nicknames for local places – and uploading these into a database really could mean the difference between life and death on an emergency call – particularly for services called from outside their regional areas.”