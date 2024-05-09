Former NI secretary tells Covid inquiry about ‘concerns’ Stormont could collapse

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Former NI secretary tells Covid inquiry about ‘concerns’ Stormont could collapse

By Press Association
Sir Brandon Lewis said Stormont ministers had become frustrated with each other (Liam McBurney/PA)
Sir Brandon Lewis said Stormont ministers had become frustrated with each other (Liam McBurney/PA)

Former Northern Ireland secretary Sir Brandon Lewis said he feared the Stormont Executive could collapse in autumn 2020, as tensions rose between ministers about whether to extend Covid restrictions.

Giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 Inquiry, Sir Brandon also said he had been surprised when the Irish Government shut schools in the early months of the pandemic, just a day after he had had a conversation with the country’s deputy premier about the need for consistent messaging across the island.

The Stormont powersharing institutions were restored in January 2020 following a three-year collapse.

But the new Executive found itself immediately faced with the challenge of coping with the Covid pandemic, introducing a series of restrictions to attempt to limit the virus spread.

In November, during a series of Executive meetings, Stormont ministers struggled to agree on extensions to lockdown measures as the second wave of the virus spread.

Sir Brandon, who was secretary of state at the time, said ministers had become frustrated with each other.

He told the inquiry: “I do remember during that period being concerned that I could see the Executive collapsing again.

Stormont Assembly
Sir Brandon said tensions in the Executive rose following the attendance of Sinn Fein members, including then-deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill, at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020 (Liam McBurney/PA)

“One of the ministers had been talking about resigning, just out of frustration at how things were happening.

“It wasn’t about so much the decisions per se, it was about the process, papers coming late or inappropriate, people leaking things during the meeting.

“There was a real frustration with each other. It was a very, very difficult period.”

Sir Brandon said tensions in the Executive had spilled over into the public following the attendance of Sinn Fein members at the funeral of republican Bobby Storey in June 2020.

He also pointed out that Sir David Sterling had retired as head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service in August 2020 but then-first minister Arlene Foster and then-deputy first minister Michelle O’Neill had been unable to agree on a replacement.

Simon Coveney
Sir Brandon said he had had a conversation with then-tanaiste Simon Coveney, pictured, about the need for consistent messaging across the island (Brian Lawless/PA)

The inquiry was also shown a readout from a telephone conversation between Sir Brandon and then-tanaiste Simon Coveney on March 11 2020.

The conversation had focused on the need for consistent messaging between the two jurisdictions in the fight against Covid.

But the following day, the Irish Government announced it was going to close schools.

Lead counsel for the inquiry Clair Dobbin KC asked if this had become a “cause of some difficulty” for ministers in the Stormont powersharing Executive.

Sir Brandon said: “Absolutely right, yes.

“It certainly did cause an issue. Only days before, myself and Simon Coveney were discussing how we work together, keep each other informed, if there are going to be differences, which there are likely to be with two sovereign governments making decisions and the Northern Ireland Executive with their powers, so that we at least understand what they are so we can manage them.

“And then we were all taken by surprise. I was actually in Washington DC when the taoiseach (Irish premier) went out in Washington and made that announcement.

“It was a complete surprise to everybody and that was surprising, bearing in mind we had all just been talking about working together.”

He added: “It immediately put a question mark, if the Irish Government have got a reason to do this, why is not everybody else doing this?

“For the wider UK Government it created an issue, but it was a particular issue in Northern Ireland because of the lack of notice, lack of understanding of why they were doing it.”