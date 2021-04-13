Drivers License singer Olivia Rodrigo announces debut album

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Pop star Olivia Rodrigo has announced she will release her debut album next month.

The 18-year-old shot to worldwide fame with the release of single Drivers License in January, which topped the charts in the UK and US.

Rodrigo, who is from Southern California, followed it up with the track Deja Vu.

She announced on Instagram that Sour, her highly anticipated debut album, will be released on May 21.

Rodrigo shared a picture of herself looking unimpressed with her tongue sticking out and the name of the record spelled out in stamps.

She wrote: “my debut album SOUR out may 21st ahhhhhhhh.”

The 11-track album includes Drivers License and Deja Vu, as well as songs called Brutal, Traitor and Good 4 U.

Power ballad Drivers License spent nine weeks on top of the UK singles chart and broke the record for fastest song to reach 100 million streams on Spotify.

Rodrigo is also an actress and is known for playing Nini Salazar-Roberts on the Disney+ series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.