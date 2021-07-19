Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shares update on cancer diagnosis

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus says he has had the “best possible news” that his cancer treatment appears to be working.

The rock star, 49, revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease last month and later told fans he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Hoppus shared another update on Monday and announced his chemotherapy so far looked to be a success.

He said: “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news.

“I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.

“Just gonna keep fighting…”

Hoppus, the bassist and singer of chart-topping punk rock band Blink-182, released a statement on social media in June revealing his cancer diagnosis.

He was diagnosed in April and has since shared pictures of his hair loss as a result of the chemotherapy.

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992.

They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including What’s My Age Again? and All The Small Things.