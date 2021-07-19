Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tuesday, July 20th 2021 Show Links
Lifestyle / Music

Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus shares update on cancer diagnosis

By Press Association
July 20, 2021, 12:18 am
Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus said he has had the ‘best possible news’ and his cancer treatment appears to be working (Yui Mok/PA)
Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus said he has had the ‘best possible news’ and his cancer treatment appears to be working (Yui Mok/PA)

Blink-182 star Mark Hoppus says he has had the “best possible news” that his cancer treatment appears to be working.

The rock star, 49, revealed he had been diagnosed with the disease last month and later told fans he had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Hoppus shared another update on Monday and announced his chemotherapy so far looked to be a success.

He said: “Scans indicate that the chemo is working! I still have months of treatment ahead, but it’s the best possible news.

“I’m so grateful and confused and also sick from last week’s chemo. But the poison the doctors pump into me and the kind thoughts and wishes of people around me are destroying this cancer.

“Just gonna keep fighting…”

Hoppus, the bassist and singer of chart-topping punk rock band Blink-182, released a statement on social media in June revealing his cancer diagnosis.

He was diagnosed in April and has since shared pictures of his hair loss as a result of the chemotherapy.

Hoppus, who has a teenage son with wife Skye Everly, formed Blink-182 in Southern California in 1992.

They were one of the biggest bands of the 1990s, thanks to hits including What’s My Age Again? and All The Small Things.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal