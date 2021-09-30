Star-studded line-up revealed for Super Bowl half-time show

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform during the Super Bowl half-time show, it has been announced.

The hip hop heavyweights will take to the stage for the NFL’s showpiece event at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, in February.

The half-time show is one of the most coveted slots in music.

Snoop Dogg is among the performers for the Super Bowl half-time show (Ian West/PA)

It will be a home performance for Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar, who are all from Southern California.

The show is a collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation, Jay-Z’s entertainment company.

The mogul, who is married to Beyonce, promised a “performance of a lifetime”. He said: “This is history in the making.”

Dr Dre, who rose to fame as part of rap group NWA before achieving massive success as a solo artist, said: “The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career.

“I’m grateful to Jay-Z, Roc Nation, the NFL, and Pepsi as well as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J Blige and Kendrick Lamar for joining me in what will be an unforgettable cultural moment.”

Previous performers at the Super Bowl half-time show include Beyonce, Madonna, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson and Coldplay.

Last year Canadian superstar The Weeknd performed in Tampa, Florida.

Super Bowl LVI is scheduled to take place on February 13, 2022.