Megan Thee Stallion cancels concert appearance after Covid exposure

By Press Association
December 17, 2021, 8:37 am
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2021 Jingle Ball in Washington DC (Amy Harris/AP)
Megan Thee Stallion performs at the 2021 Jingle Ball in Washington DC (Amy Harris/AP)

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion has cancelled a concert appearance after feeling unwell as members of her team were exposed to Covid-19.

The US star said she had tested negative but pulled out of a performance at the Jingle Ball in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday night.

The Jonas Brothers had already pulled out of the event after a member of their production crew tested positive for coronavirus.

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Show – New Jersey
The Jonas Brothers (PA)

Megan, real name Megan Pete, wrote on Instagram: “We recently learned a few members on my team have been exposed to Covid.

“While I tested negative this afternoon, I’m not feeling well, and as a safety precaution, I unfortunately won’t be able to perform at the Jingle Ball in Atlanta tonight.

“I’m extremely disappointed to let my hotties down. Hoping to feel better tomorrow, and plan to take another test as an extra safety measure.”

Rapper Doja Cat had also already pulled out of the event after a positive test result.

She had previously revealed that a number of her team had tested positive.

The Jingle Ball, hosted by iHeartRadio, is on a tour of the US and kicked off in Texas on November 30. It will stop in Miami, Florida on December 19.

