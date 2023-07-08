Jennifer Garner to reprise role of antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jennifer Garner to reprise role of antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3

By Press Association
Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise the role of antiheroine Elektra in Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds (Lionel Hahn/PA)
Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise her role of Elektra for upcoming blockbuster Deadpool 3 alongside Ryan Reynolds (Lionel Hahn/PA)

Jennifer Garner will reportedly reprise her role of Elektra for upcoming blockbuster Deadpool 3.

The US actress first played the Marvel Comics’ assassin 20 years prior in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite her former husband Ben Affleck

She later starred in her own spinoff film, titled Elektra, in 2005, which did not enjoy success at the box office.

The 88th Academy Awards – Arrivals – Los Angeles
The US actress first played the Marvel Comics’ assassin 20 years prior in the 2003 film Daredevil, opposite her former husband Ben Affleck (Ian West/PA)

According to multiple US outlets, Garner will return to the role for the third instalment of Ryan Reynolds’ popular antihero franchise, which is due to arrive in 2024.

The pair previously worked together on Netflix’s 2022 film The Adam Project, helmed by Shawn Levy, who will also direct Deadpool 3.

It was previously announced that Hugh Jackman would also be reprising his role of the bad-tempered and almost indestructible superhero Wolverine for the film.

Jackman has played the Marvel character in eight X-Men films from 2000 until 2016, and was last seen as Wolverine in standalone movie Logan in 2017.

Brit Awards 2019 – Arrivals – London
It was previously announced that Hugh Jackman would also be reprising his role for Deadpool 3 (Ian West/PA)

He made a brief appearance in the second Deadpool instalment, but had previously ruled out the chance of a crossover film between his character and Reynolds’ unlikely superhero.

The surprise announcement was made by the pair in September last year, with Reynolds later assuring fans that the project was being undertaken in a “Hugh Jackman approved” way.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled for release on September 6 2024.

Representatives for Garner have been approached for comment.

