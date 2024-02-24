Wendy Williams thanks well-wishers after sharing aphasia and dementia diagnosis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wendy Williams thanks well-wishers after sharing aphasia and dementia diagnosis

By Press Association
Wendy Williams (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Former US talk show host Wendy Williams has thanked people for their “love and kind words” after it was announced she has been diagnosed with a rare form of dementia.

Earlier this week, her team confirmed the 59-year-old had primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD), the same forms actor Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with.

Aphasia is a progressive condition affecting language and communication abilities, while frontotemporal dementia impacts behaviour and cognitive functions, according to the NHS website.

People Wendy Williams
Williams said in a statement shared by her team: “I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

“Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.

“I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story.”

The US star also thanked the Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration for their “kind words of support” and for their efforts in raising awareness of the condition.

She added: “I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated.”

On Thursday, her team announced in a statement that she had been diagnosed in 2023 following a “battery of medical tests”.

“Wendy is still able to do many things for herself”, the statement shared to the PR Newswire said.

“Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.

“She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way.”

It also added that the decision to share her diagnosis was made to “advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy”, as well as raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia to “support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances”.

Williams hosted her eponymous show from 2008 until 2022, when it ended due to her health issues.

She was known for her signature phrase “How you doin’?” and interviewed global superstars including Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton and Naomi Campbell.